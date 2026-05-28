Gonzaga’s Rosina Machu qualifies for NCAA finals in 10,000 for third straight year

From staff reports

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Gonzaga’s Rosina Machu will compete in the national 10,000-meter final for the third year in a row after qualifying with a seventh-place finish Thursday during the NCAA West regional semifinals at the University of Arkansas.

Machu set a season best with a time of 32:29.47, punching her ticket to the finals by about 15 seconds. The NCAA Championships will open June 10 in Eugene, Oregon.

Machu, a senior Boise product, set the GU women’s program record in the 10,000 last year during the NCAA finals with a time of 32:15.49, placing seventh.

“I am so excited to be going back to Eugene again,” Machu said, quoted in a release from GU. “With this race being really competitive, it showed what it’s going to be like in two weeks. It goes to show how you really have to be all in from the get go.”

GU teammate Logan Hofstee, an East Valley grad, crossed the finish in 33:14.21, placing 17th and missing the 12-runner cut line.

BYU’s Jane Hedengren won Thursday’s race with a time of 31:27.30.