Grammy Award-winner Sierra Ferrell to kick off Gesa Pavilion season

From staff reports

Americana folk artist Sierra Ferrell will begin summer concert season at the Gesa Pavilion.

The multi-instrumentalist especially known for her fiddle skills was born and raised in West Virginia, Ferrell spent years hopping trains and busking across the United States – including in Seattle.

She self-released two records, “Pretty Magic Spell” in 2018 and “Washington by the Sea” in 2019 before making her label debut, “Long Time Coming,” in 2021. Ferrell’s 2024 record, “Trail of Flowers,” went on to help her win four Grammy’s, including Best Americana Album.

Ferrell has become known for songs such as “In Dreams,” “American Dreaming,” “Jeremiah,” “West Virginia Waltz,” her cover of John Anderson’s “Years,” and more. She is also known for her many collaborations, such as “Hail Mary” with Shaboozey, “Holy Roller” with Zach Bryan, “Sip Your Wine” with Joe Jonas and more.

Ferrell will perform at the Gesa Pavilion on Sunday and will be joined by Seattle’s Brudi Brothers, who have also spent years busking the streets. General admission tickets can be purchased for $82.54 through AXS.