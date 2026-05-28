How Colt Emerson has fit in so well, so fast with the Mariners

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Colt Emerson’s helmet flew off as he rounded first base, bouncing and spinning and eventually coming to a rest in the middle of the infield dirt.

Emerson kept on going, turning around second and hustling into third base with the first triple of his big-league career Wednesday, driving in two runs during the Mariners’ 9-1 romp of the Athletics to complete a series sweep and take over first place in the AL West.

The 20-year-old rookie third baseman is, yes, off and running in his big-league career, and the initial impressions from his first 10 games with the Mariners could not have reasonably been any stronger.

From the sound of it, Emerson could not be having any more fun either.

“Every day is a highlight, if I’m being honest, with these guys,” Emerson said. “This is the group you want to be with. I love this clubhouse. A lot of great dudes. The camaraderie here is like something I’ve never seen, so it’s fun coming to the field every single day.”

To kick off Emerson’s first major-league road trip, Mariners veterans J.P. Crawford and Josh Naylor took him shopping last week during the team’s off-day in Kansas City, where the rookie picked out his first suit and a second sport coat.

Teammates, he said, have been equally welcoming at the ballpark.

“It’s really cool to come to the clubhouse where everybody’s boys together,” he said. “The camaraderie is, like, it’s amazing.”

This week, M’s manager Dan Wilson lauded Emerson’s maturity and ability to slow the game down, two key reasons the organization committed $95 million in their 2023 first-round draft pick before he’d even made his major-league debut.

Since his May 17 debut, Emerson has played every inning over the past 10 games. The Mariners are 6-4 in that stretch, and Emerson has a .258/.361/.516 slash line (.877 OPS) with five extra-base hits, eight strikeouts and four walks in 36 plate appearances.

“Nothing’s happened this last week that really hasn’t happened in the minor leagues,” he said. “Spring training prepared me a lot the last few years. We have a really great organization with a bunch of great guys down there. They’ve got me prepared. So it’s pretty cool to live it out and just, I don’t really have to think. Just go do it.”

Emerson’s first hit was a three-run home run in front of his family against the White Sox at T-Mobile Park on May 18.

On Sunday, he went 4-for-4 with three doubles to close out his first road series in Kansas City, joining Ken Griffey Jr. and Álex Rodriguez as the only players in franchise history with a four-hit game at age 20 or younger.

He had two more hits on Wednesday and further showcased a patient and pesky approach that carried him through the minor leagues.

So far with the Mariners, he’s averaging 4.33 pitches per plate appearance, one of the highest figures on the team. For context, among all qualified hitters, Seattle’s Cal Raleigh ranks in the top five in the majors this season with 4.4 pitches per plate appearance.

“That’s just my identity,” Emerson said. “If you can battle and never give up, I mean, that’s what these guys preach, and that’s what this team preaches and that’s what they expect. … I’m out there to compete and give it my all at all times.”

He’s also settling in at third base, the position at which he’s expected to spend the bulk of his time in the short-term. Emerson spent the vast majority of his minor league career at shortstop, and he’s locked in as the Mariners’ shortstop for 2027 and beyond.

Crawford, 31, the longest-tenured shortstop in franchise history, volunteered last week to shift over to third base and allow Emerson to take over at shortstop, if Wilson wanted to do that.

Crawford has worked out occasionally at third during pregame drills over the past week and a half, but he is not considered game-ready to play over there.

Which means Emerson is expected to stick at third, for now.

Whether it’s offense or defense, Emerson said he isn’t complicating things.

“I’m a very logical person. Baseball’s baseball,” he said. “Some things are harder than others for me, but at the end of the day, getting back to my anchor of, this is just baseball and this is not everything in the world. This isn’t life or death. This is, you’re going out there and trying to score as many runs as you can and win a ballgame, and at the end of the day, that’s all it is. You can’t make it more than what it is.”