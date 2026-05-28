Idaho’s Blake Sturgis, a Spokane native, qualifies for nationals in javelin

From staff reports

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Spokane native Blake Sturgis, a standout thrower for the Idaho Vandals’ track and field team, qualified for the NCAA Championships in the javelin on Wednesday night during the NCAA West First Round at the University of Arkansas, becoming the first Vandal to earn a spot at nationals in the javelin in over a decade.

Sturgis, a Valley Christian grad, launched a throw of 236 feet, 7 inches on his third attempt in the pouring rain, moving up to eighth place to claim a spot in the national final, which will be held June 10 in Eugene, Oregon.

The senior recorded the second-longest javelin throw in program history earlier this season at 240-2.