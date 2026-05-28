Longview implosion: Bodies of 6 of 9 missing victims recovered

A memorial is set up for victims of the Longview mill implosion on Thursday outside the Nippon Dynawave Packaging plant. (Shauna Sowersby/Seattle Times)

Seattle Times

The bodies of six of the nine employees who were unaccounted for after the Longview chemical tank implosion have been recovered from the site, Longview Fire Department Chief Brad Hannig said Thursday afternoon.

At least 11 people are dead and a spill has contaminated the Columbia River in what Gov. Bob Ferguson called the “deadliest industrial tragedy in modern Washington history.”

Recovery efforts for the three Nippon employees still missing were expected to continue Thursday evening. The three are farther in the implosion site but were expected to be recovered Thursday, Longview fire battalion Chief Matt Amos said.

Six employees were recovered in the workers’ area of the Nippon mill, in a spot where they would have congregated in the mornings to find out their assignments for the day, Amos said.

Tuesday’s major implosion at a Longview pulp and paper mill remains under investigation.

Chris Collins with the city of Longview said there is no threat to water in the area and that crews successfully diverted the contaminated water away from the wellhead protection area.

While Longview residents are mostly safe from contaminated water, there are households nearby at threat of contaminated water. Collins encouraged residents to avoid coming into contact with contaminated water, and to keep pets out as well.

Information compiled from the Seattle Times.