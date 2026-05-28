Makeshift hospital for Americans exposed to Ebola will open in Kenya on Friday

By Lena H. Sun washington post

The field hospital the U.S. military is building in central Kenya to house Americans exposed to Ebola will begin operating Friday with capacity for 50 patients, administration officials said Thursday, as they defended plans not to transport infected Americans back to the United States for treatment.

The facility, which is being established at Laikipia Air Base by the U.S. military and will be staffed by officers from the U.S. Public Health Service, is intended to quarantine American citizens potentially exposed during the growing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Authorities say suspected Ebola cases have surged past 1,000, with nearly 250 suspected deaths.

No Americans have yet been identified for transfer to the Kenya facility, but aircraft are on standby to move exposed citizens “at a moment’s notice,” a senior administration official said during a media briefing Thursday. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity according to briefing ground rules.

Officials said the site’s first phase – a 50-bed quarantine facility – will be ready Friday, but no details were provided about whether the facility would be immediately prepared to receive patients. The facility is supposed to have the potential to expand to 250 beds later, according to a person familiar with the Ebola response, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share internal deliberations.

A second phase, expected next week, will add specialized isolation and biocontainment units transported from the United States to care for patients who become symptomatic or test positive for Ebola, the senior administration official said.

The Kenya operation is being staffed by more than 30 public health service officers who trained for three days this week at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Ebola care, quarantine procedures and protective equipment before departing for Kenya on Wednesday night, officials said. Some previously treated Ebola patients during the 2014-15 outbreak in Liberia.

A second group of officers will undergo training this weekend and deploy to Kenya next week.

The senior official said the facility eventually would include three isolation units capable of holding four patients each and two biocontainment units capable of holding two patients each.

The U.S. field hospital is in Laikipia, about 120 miles north of Nairobi in central Kenya. The location has an air base and barracks that could provide housing. The region also hosts the British Army Training Unit Kenya, one of the United Kingdom’s largest military installations in Africa.

The Trump administration disclosed earlier this week that it plans to send Americans exposed to Ebola to the Kenya facility rather than bring them back to the United States.

The policy has alarmed some public health advocates and Ebola experts, who say the United States has already invested heavily in specialized treatment centers specifically designed to safely care for patients with Ebola and other dangerous infectious diseases. The U.S. also has extensive experience safely transporting and treating Ebola patients from abroad back to the United States. Critics, including physician Craig Spencer – who survived Ebola after contracting the virus in Guinea in 2014 – have suggested the administration’s refusal to bring infected Americans home reflects political concerns and public fear surrounding Ebola more than medical necessity.

“This is a disappointing abdication of what we owe our own citizens, particularly when they need us most,” Spencer said in a message. “Like many of the administration’s perverse and inverted priorities that’ve been unveiled over the past week, this ‘plan’ may end up making things even worse.”

Michael Osterholm, an infectious-disease professor and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota said: “Would the [Defense Department] leave a wounded soldier on the battlefield?”

The Infectious Diseases Society of America said the new unit in Kenya raises serious questions about resources, timing and the level of care Americans sent there will receive.

“At a time when this outbreak is already challenging to contain, decisions should be guided by science, transparency and what is best for patients and public health,” the IDSA said in a statement. “Americans facing exposure to a deadly disease deserve confidence that decisions about their care are being driven by evidence, preparedness and patient safety during an active outbreak.”

There is no approved vaccine or therapeutic for this strain, the Bundibugyo virus.

Infectious-disease physicians who have cared for Ebola patients say the mainstay of treatment is early recognition of infection coupled with effective isolation and advanced supportive care. An infection can progress within days to multi-organ failure.

The administration’s Kenya quarantine plan reflects White House officials’ resistance to bringing Ebola-exposed or infected Americans back to the United States, according to people familiar with the discussions. The Washington Post previously reported that White House officials did not allow an American doctor infected with Ebola in Congo to return to the United States for treatment, pushing instead for his evacuation to Germany. Another doctor working for the same missionary nonprofit was evacuated to Prague.

During a White House Cabinet meeting Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said: “We cannot and will not allow any cases of Ebola to enter the United States, and so we’re very – the State Department and other agencies represented here, the Centers of Disease Control, HHS, others – are working very, very hard to contain this crisis to the countries where it’s currently located, particularly the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” he said.

During Thursday’s briefing, reporters repeatedly pressed officials on why infected Americans would not be returned to the United States for treatment.

The senior official said the decision to establish the Kenya facility was based on medical and logistical considerations, not politics.

“I’m certainly not aware of any political factors,” the official said. “Time can be of the essence when it comes to Ebola.”

If more advanced care is needed, Americans will be sent to specialized tertiary-care facilities in Europe, he said. Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are working with counterparts in Europe to identify those facilities. Transporting Americans to those facilities will be safer and faster than long flights back to the United States, the official said.

“The plan is to transport them to facilities that are very well equipped … closest to where they are in Kenya,” the official said.

Airports in Congo and Kenya have limited capabilities and can accommodate only certain aircraft with limited range, complicating direct transport to the United States, another official said.

Officials said doctors and public health service officers stationed in Kenya would make individualized decisions about whether and when patients should be transferred to tertiary-care facilities overseas.

If patients become ill before evacuation, officials said the Kenya facility will be able to provide monoclonal antibodies and a broad spectrum antiviral called remdesivir, which is not approved to treat Ebola but is commonly used off-label. They will also provide hydration and respiratory support on-site.