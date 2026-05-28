Nearly all Great American State Fair acts drop out, including Bret Michaels

By Edward Segarra and Taijuan Moorman USA TODAY

President Donald Trump’s patriotic concert continues to unravel after more acts have dropped out.

Several artists slated to perform at the Great American State Fair, a 16-day event organized by the president’s nonprofit Freedom 250, have reportedly pulled out of the event, according to statements released on social media since Wednesday, May 27.

The fair, which is expected to run June 25 through July 10, will transform the National Mall in Washington, D.C., into “the biggest, boldest state fair in the country” ​in honor of the United States’ semiquincentennial, or 250th anniversary, according to the official Freedom 250 website. Scheduled attractions include a Ferris wheel and carousel, as well as rodeo and livestock competitions.

A lineup of music superstars rounded up to perform has collapsed significantly in the last two days, with Vanilla Ice and Flo Rida ⁠among the remaining acts.

The rest of the fair’s performers have walked back their involvement with the event.

Bret Michaels, the latest musician to announce his departure, attributed his exit to the event becoming “divisive” as well as ‌threats to his loved ones.

“Unfortunately, what was presented to us as a celebration of our ​country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of,” the former Poison star, originally set to perform July 3, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “Concerns have also been raised regarding the safety of my fans, band, crew, family and myself, including threats that are completely unfounded and unforgivable.”

Country star Martina McBride, set for a June 25 performance, shared her decision to exit the lineup on X Thursday, ⁠saying the event was presented to her as “non-partisan,” but “that turned out to be misleading.”

The Commodores, meanwhile, announced their ‌exit in a succinct Instagram post.

“Our music has always ‌been our voice and we choose not to publicly affiliate with any single political party. We support the betterment of all Americans,” the R&B group said Thursday.

R&B group Milli Vanilli also bowed out of the upcoming concert, with singer Jodie Rocco telling ⁠The Associated Press in an email Thursday that the group was not contacted to perform at the event.

“My sister and I were shocked to see our name, ‘Milli Vanilli,’ as one of the performers,” Rocco told the outlet.

“I have informed my ‌agents that I will not be performing at the Freedom ‌250 event,” Young MC wrote on Facebook. The “Bust a Move” rapper was scheduled to perform on June 26.

“The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event,” Young MC continued. “And despite the claims by the organizers that the event is non-partisan, Spin magazine describes it as ‘Trump-backed.’ I hope to perform ⁠in D.C. in the near future at an event that is not so politically charged.”

Similarly, Morris Day and The Time ​withdrew its participation from the fair in a Facebook ⁠post, which included ​a graphic that read, “Contrary to rumor, Morris Day [and] The Time will not be performing at the ‘Great American State Fair.’” The funk rock group was scheduled to perform on June 27.

“It’s a no for me” the band added in the post’s caption.

C+C Music Factory frontman Freedom Williams, who was also slated to perform June 26, said in an ⁠Instagram video that he was not informed of the Great American State Fair’s affiliation with President Trump when he was booked for the event.

”[My agent] didn’t mention Trump. … I’m getting all these texts, ‘We’re going to cancel C+C Music Factory. This is going to be a terrible show,’” Williams said. “So, I told my agent, ‘Yeah, no, I ain’t good ⁠to do that. I don’t [support] Trump.”

Williams later teased in an expletive-ridden tirade that he might go ahead with the performance to spite his detractors, saying, “The day I let you … tell me what to do is the day I die. … You can’t cancel me.”

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Young MC, C+C Music Factory, and Morris Day and The Time for additional comment.

In a statement to USA ‌TODAY Thursday, Freedom 250 spokesperson Rachel Reisner said the organization is “dedicated to uniting Americans around the nation’s ​250th anniversary.”

“Freedom 250 is focused ‌on our signature celebrations and events that honor our history and engage all Americans — welcoming all who share our goal of commemorating this ​milestone in a way that uplifts and unites America,” Reisner added.

The Great American State Fair is open to the public. While walkups are welcome, attendees can register for free tickets on the Freedom 250 website.