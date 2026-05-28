Oil tankers suffer drone attacks off Turkey’s Black Sea coast

By Alex Longley bloomberg

Three crude-oil tankers sanctioned for being part of Russia’s shadow fleet were attacked by drones off Turkey’s Black Sea coast overnight, according to a local port agent.

The Turkish-managed Altura and Velora were targeted while they were conducting ship-to-ship cargo transfers, according to a report from the port agent seen by Bloomberg. Ship-tracking data showed that they arrived in the area Sunday. The Altura was attacked previously in March, local media reported at the time, when it was fully laden with about a million barrels of Russian Urals crude.

Another tanker, James II, also suffered a drone strike, according to a separate report from the same port agent. That ship was managed by an Indian company, according to the Equasis marine database, and is also capable of carrying one million barrels of crude. While the agent’s reports didn’t say whether the ships were damaged, the James II’s navigation status changed from “under way using engine” to “not under command” on Thursday morning, which may indicate some kind of mechanical issue.

The attacks are the latest examples of intensified drone warfare between Russia and Ukraine that’s showing no signs of abating.

In recent weeks, Kyiv has targeted Russia’s Black Sea ports of Novorossiysk and Tuapse, as part of strikes designed to reduce windfall revenues that the Kremlin is reaping from the rally in global commodities prices. Ukraine began attacking Russian tankers in the Black Sea late last year.

Turkey’s General Directorate of Maritime Affairs didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside of normal working hours. Thursday is a national holiday in the country. Neither Russia nor Ukraine have commented on the incidents so far.

Managers for all of the ships involved didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.