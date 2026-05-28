This day in history: UI students’ prank against WSU kills pig and lands them fine, community service. PTA moms demand better enforcement of booze

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Seven University of Idaho students were convicted of trespassing after they made the unfortunate decision to go to the Washington State University Swine Center and ride some hogs “as a prank.”

This was no joke for the hogs. One hog died and several others were injured. The sows were pregnant, and some of them subsequently aborted.

The students pleaded guilty and were ordered to pay $1,900 in damages and perform 40 hours of work each at the Swine Center.

In other news, Lawrence Edward Thompson, 27, was “acquitted by reason of insanity” for the murder of his mother, a sister and two young nephews.

Thompson said he had been “commanded by voices” which told him to kill people. A doctor said he suffered from paranoid schizophrenia.

He would be transferred to the mental health unit at the Monroe State Reformatory.

From 1926: The PTA women at a state convention in Spokane issued a blistering attack on officials who avoid enforcing the Prohibition laws.

They passed a resolution denouncing “as enemies of the home and the republic, those who pandering to appetite, are seeking by direct violations, crafty subterfuges, or neglect of official duty, to nullify this or any other portion of the Constitution of the United States.”

The Washington branch of the National Congress of Parents and Teacher, better know as the Parent Teacher Association, overwhelmingly backed a resolution calling for stricter enforcement of Prohibition laws at a convention in Spokane, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on May 28, 1926. (Spokesman-Review archives)

The resolution demanded “the vigorous enforcement of the laws necessary to make the (Prohibition) amendment truly effective in all parts of this nation.”

This resolution was “heartily approved by all delegates” at the convention of the Washington state branch of the National Congress of Parents and Teachers at Spokane’s Masonic Temple.