Washington’s Brandi Carlile headlines weekendlong stint at the Gorge

From staff reports

Brandi Carlile, Washington’s own Americana singer-songwriter and 11-time Grammy winner, will hold a three-day residency at the Gorge this weekend.

Carlile was born in Ravensdale and spent her youth in southern King County. She began performing country music as a child and continued through her teenage years, leading to playing in the Seattle area and recording music at home. By the mid-2000s, she was picked up by Columbia Records.

Records such as 2007’s “The Story” and 2009’s “Give Up the Ghost” helped Carlile reach the masses, while other projects like 2018’s “By the Way, I Forgive You” and 2021’s “In These Silent Days” earned Grammy awards for Best Americana Album and coveted nominations for Album of the Year.

Last year, she released a collaboration with Elton John, “Who Believes in Angels?” as well as a solo record, “Returning to Myself.”

A few of Carlile’s most popular songs include “The Story,” “The Joke,” “Right on Time,” “Broken Horses” and “How.” She is also known for her slew of collaborations, such as “You’re Gonna Go Far” with Noah Kahan, “Damage Gets Done” with Hozier, “How” with Marcus Mumford, and “A Beautiful Noise” with Alicia Keys.

Carlile will perform for three nights at the Gorge Amphitheater with a wide array of guests. Friday will feature the Indigo Girls and I’m With Her while Saturday includes Sara Bareilles and the legendary Bonnie Raitt. Sunday will feature Brittney Spencer, country legend Wynonna Judd, Sheryl Crow and the Highwomen, an all-woman group that includes Carlile and Maren Morris. Tickets starting at $73.35 can be purchased through Ticketmaster, although there are verified resale tickets available through the site as well.