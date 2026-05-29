EWU’s Cort Gebbers qualifies for NCAA finals in discus

From staff reports

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Eastern Washington’s Cort Gebbers qualified for the NCAA Championships in the discus, placing 11th in the West regional Friday with a throw of 186-6 at the University of Arkansas.

The sophomore from Brewster, Washington, entered the regional ranked No. 47 in the West in discus after placing third in the event at the Big Sky Conference Championships, but recorded a personal best in Friday’s semifinals to make the 12-man cut and claim a surprise bid to the national finals, which will begin June 10 in Eugene, Oregon.

Later in the West regional Friday, Washington State standout distance runner Evans Kurui earned a spot in the 5,000-meter national final with a fifth-place finish (13:41.96). The sophomore from Kenya had also secured a berth in the NCAA Championships in the 10,000-meter run with a third-place finish Wednesday in the semifinals.