Freeman’s Trenton Sandborn, ACH’s Brady Roberts break meet records; Northwest Christian girls get pair of winners | State 1A/2B/1B track

From staff reports

Roundup of local participants in Friday’s second day of the State 1A/2B/1B track and field championships at Eisenhower High School in Yakima. The state championship ends on Saturday after three days of competition.

The top eight finishers in each event earn points toward the team title. Individual champions in bold.

Freeman senior Trenton Sandborn, who qualified for state with a high jump of 7 feet, broke a 37-year old State 2B meet record at 6 foot, 10 inches to win the event. Sandborn had three shots at 7-0 but missed all three.

Bob Swannack, a Reardan High teacher and girls basketball coach, set the mark in 1989.

“I’m super happy for this young man,” Swannack told The S-R. “I’m excited that someone else can hopefully hold it for 37 more.”

The all-classification state meet record is 7-21/2, set by Shadle Park’s Jakobe Ford in 2017. The all-time state best belongs to Rick Noji of Franklin, 7-41/2, set in 1984.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline senior Brady Roberts won the boys triple jump at 47-41/2, a 1B meet record.

Roberts eclipsed the previous mark of 44-101/2, set in 2013 by Mansfield’s Macen McLean.

Boys 1A

Lakeside’s Jett Winger won the javelin at 201-2. He set the meet record last year at 202-6.

Lakeside’s Mel Hatch was second in discus (173-3), following up last year’s state title.

Colville’s Darnell Ah Loo placed seventh in long jump at 21-2.

2B

Tyce Gilbert (FRE) placed third in long jump (20-111/2) and Brett Cresse (LRS) was fifth (20-43/4).

1B

Odessa’s Landon McMillan was seventh in triple jump (40-2). Selkirk’s Jameson Davis took fifth in javelin (153-7).

Girls 1A

Riverside’s Athena Jones took third in shot put (37-101/4). Jillian Owen (LKS) placed fifth in pole vault (10-0).

2B

Faith Hamilton of Northwest Christian won the pole vault at 11-0. Davenport’s Charlotte Soliday was second (9-6), Zoe Galbreath of Lind-Ritzville/Sprague was fourth (9-0), Arielle Manuel (NWC) took fifth (8-6) and Reardan’s Marrin Landreth placed seventh (8-0).

Emersen Sprecher (REA) took fifth in javelin (120-7).

Rylie Rettedal (NWC) won long jump at 17-0. Fiona Anderson (FRE) was fourth (16-3/4).

Logan Pecht (FRE) was third in discus (119-7), Sprecher was sixth (113-6) and Liberty’s Lucy Smith took seventh (112-4).

1B

Garfield-Palouse’s Reisse Johnson took sixth in shot put (34-71/2).

Valley Christian’s Abby Boomer placed second in high jump (5-2), Curlew’s Elli Calhoun was fifth (4-8) and Elena Flansburg (G-P) took eighth (4-6).