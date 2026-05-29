Gabriel Hughes sharp in rehab start, Spokane Indians lose pitcher’s duel to Tri-City 1-0 | NWL baseball

PASCO – Jake Munroe’s solo home run in the sixth inning accounted for all of the scoring and the Spokane Indians lost to the Tri-City Dust Devils 1-0 in the fourth of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Gesa Stadium on Friday.

Munroe broke the scoreless tie with a one-out solo shot off reliever Lebarron Johnson Jr., his 10th of the season.

The visitors had some chances late.

Indians catcher Alan Espinal led off the top of the eighth with a double off the wall in left field. Kelvin Hidalgo popped up a bunt for the first out, then Tommy Hopfe walked.

But Roynier Hernandez’s bouncer to third forced Espinal, then Ethan Hedges struck out to end the threat.

The Indians put two on with one out in the ninth. Max Belyeu struck out looking, then Tri-City called on Sam Tookoian for the final out for his fifth save of the season.

The Indians outhit Tri-City 7-4 but went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position, hit into two double plays and left eight on bases.

Gabriel Hughes, the former Gonzaga standout who was the Colorado Rockies’ 10th-overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft, made a minor league rehab appearance.

Hughes started the game for the Indians and went three shutout innings on 53 pitches, 35 for strikes. He did not allow a run or hit, walked two and struck out four.

Hughes made six appearances and four starts for Triple-A Albuquerque this season and was placed on the minor league seven-day injured list on April 30 because of an injury to a muscle in his side.

Hughes appeared in eight games, all starts, for Spokane in 2023 before being promoted to Double-A Hartford.

The series continues Saturday at 6:30 p.m.