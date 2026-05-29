Ghana lawmakers pass bill criminalizing LGBTQ+ people, activity

Moses Mozart Dzawu Bloomberg

ACCRA, Ghana — Ghana’s parliament passed a Draconian anti-LGBTQ+ bill Friday, months after it was reintroduced in parliament.

The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill prescribes prison sentences of as much as three years for people who identify as LGBTQ+. It compels anyone who knows someone to be gay to report them to authorities, and criminalizes the promotion of LGBTQ+ activities.

The bill, which faced significant legal friction, was first passed by lawmakers in 2024 but didn’t receive presidential assent to become law when a new administration took over last year. It was reintroduced into parliament in February to pave the way for some changes before approval.