Gonzaga Prep’s Feso Ogbozor, area jumpers come up short at State meet, hold heads high | Track and field

Central Valley’s Joseph Hilton flies through the air in the 3A boys long jump at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 29, at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma. (Joshua Hart/The Spokesman-Review) (Joshua Hart/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

TACOMA – Feso Ogbozor had mixed emotions Friday.

Seeded third in the 4A state triple jump, the Gonzaga Prep senior jumper leaped 44 feet, 9½ inches to take third at Mount Tahoma High School.

Ogbozor was a little more than two feet short of his season best.

He had healthy doses of disappointment and gratefulness after his final jump.

“My goal was to do what I was capable of,” said Ogbozor, who took second last year. “I wasn’t able to deliver on that, but I’m so proud of how I jumped out here. I’m just happy to be part of all of this.”

Yevhen Zhmailo of Lake Washington, arguably the second storyline at the State 4A/3A/2A state championships behind Simon Rosselli of Mead, won easily (49-¼). Zhmailo, who is headed to the University of Oklahoma, has jumped 52-9½ indoors.

Zhmailo, a USATF National Junior Olympic indoor champion, was heavily favored to win state last year, but couldn’t compete after breaking his arm the week of state. He was trying to brace himself as he fell trying to dunk a basketball.

“It’s always fun competing with him,” Ogbozor said. “I was disappointed that I couldn’t procure at least second place. But I can’t really be too mad about who I lost to. He’s a great competitor.”

Ogbozor says his best event is ahead of him Saturday. He will line up against Zhmailo in the long jump.

“I came here fully expecting to win the long jump,” Ogoboz said. “I have zero doubts in my mind that I’m going to put my all in that (sand) pit. Triple jump didn’t go as expected. I came here to get that long jump state championship. And we’re going to get that (Saturday).”

Mt. Spokane’s Newton lets it rip

Mt. Spokane senior Charles Newton is the other thrower in the Mead School District.

Newton captured his first state medal, taking third in the discus with a throw of 163-4.

He was 11th at state last year, missing the finals.

“I can’t complain about third. I’m really happy with it,” Newton said, smiling.

Mount Spokane’s Charles Newton watches his first attempt in the 3A boys discus sail through the air at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 29, at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma. Newton finished third with a mark of 163 feet, 4 inches. (Joshua Hart/For The Spokesman-Review) (Joshua Hart/For The Spokesman-Review)

He knows the large shadow that Rosselli casts. But Newton counts him as a friend and greatly appreciates his support.

“It’s nice to be able to practice with Simon through Iron Wood (Throws Center),” Newton said. “He’s a great person. He’s so awesome to be around and so helpful.”

Newton plans to continue throwing at Spokane Colleges. He will extend a family tradition. An uncle and his grandfather were collegiate throwers.

“It’s funny to think about my first meet as a freshman when I threw just 60 feet in the discus and I hated it,” Newton said. “Then I started practicing more and I got to 120 by the end of the year. Ever since then it’s just been a never ending grind.

“I’ve watched Simon’s progression through the years and it’s made me think ‘well, if he can do it, then why can’t I?’ I want to see how far I can go with it. It feels like there’s so much more there. I’m so excited for next year.”

Newton has the shot put on Saturday.

“I’m going for gold in the shot put,” he said. “I’m seeded fourth but it’s definitely not out of the range of possibilities.”

• Other area medal winners Friday were: Brycen Phillips of Mt. Spokane, third in the 400 ambulatory (1:03.80); Michael Surprise of East Valley, fourth in the 2A pole vault (13-6); DuShawn Johns of Central Valley, sixth in the 4A 110 hurdles (15.17); Preston Kaesemeyer of Rogers, sixth in the 2A 110 hurdles (15.43); Joseph Hilton of CV, seventh in the long jump (21-9½); and Jerry Allen of Rogers, eighth in the 2A high jump (6-0).