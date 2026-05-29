‘It only takes a spark.’ Pierce County announces burn ban

By Isabela Lund (Tacoma) News Tribune

Pierce County is implementing a burn ban starting next week.

According to a news release from Pierce County, the ban will go into effect at 8 a.m. on June 1. The ban is happening because of increased wildfire risk during this time of year, the release said, which stems from warmer temperatures, ongoing drought conditions across the state, dry vegetation and low moisture levels.

“We are heading into a hotter, drier summer, and that significantly raises the risk of wildfire across our communities,” Pierce County fire marshal Ken Rice said in the release. “When vegetation is dry, it only takes a spark to start a fire that can grow rapidly and threaten homes and lives.”

The ban is a stage 1 burn ban, the release said, which means residents won’t be allowed to start land-clearing fires or burn yard debris.

“Residents should instead use alternatives such as composting,” the release said. “Barbecues (gas, wood, and charcoal) and small recreational fires in approved fire pits on private property or in designated campgrounds are still allowed when safety guidelines are followed.”

In 2025, the burn ban ran from June 1 to Oct. 1, the release said. The day the ban is lifted this year depends on fire risk conditions.

If residents violate the burn ban, they could be hit with citations and fines, the release said. If emergency crews need to respond to a fire, the resident could be billed for the full cost of the emergency response, “which can be significant given the resources required to protect life and property.”

To receive a burn permit from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, visit www.dnr.wa.gov/wildfire-resources/outdoor-burning/burn-permits. Residents who have a DNR burn permit or are burning on properties under DNR jurisdiction should call 1-800-323-BURN before burning.

“Even small, seemingly manageable fires can escape in seconds under these conditions,” Rice said in the release. “The burn ban is a critical step we take every year to reduce that risk, prevent avoidable emergencies, and help protect both residents and first responders.” What about fireworks?

Each Pierce County city has different rules when it comes to fireworks, and residents who live in a city’s limits must comply with that city’s bans or regulations.

For those who live in unincorporated Pierce County, lighting fireworks is allowed from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 4 and from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, according to Pierce County’s fireworks website.

Legal fireworks include novelties, multi-aerials, smoke, ground spinners, helicopter parachutes, sparklers, wheels, reloadable mortars, cones and fountains and Roman candles, the website says.

Firecrackers, bottle rockets and missiles and rockets are illegal outside of tribal lands, the website says.

The following fireworks are illegal everywhere, according to the website: * M-80’s or larger * Cherry bombs * Tennis ball bombs * Pipe bombs * Special, tampered, altered, or homemade fireworks

Permits are required for all retail fireworks stands and public or private fireworks displays, according to the website. To apply, visit www.piercecountywa.gov/Fireworks.

To report firework violations, call 253-287-4455.