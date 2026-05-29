Judge temporarily blocks DOJ’s $1.8 billion payout fund

By Salvador Rizzo Washington Post

A federal judge in Virginia has temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s plans for a nearly $1.8 billion fund to pay people who claim they were unfairly investigated or prosecuted, ruling that no money can go out the door for now.

U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema said in a brief order docketed Friday that officials with President Donald Trump’s administration are temporarily barred “from taking any further action pursuant to the creation or operation of the Anti-Weaponization Fund, which includes the transferring of money to the Fund; the consideration of any claims submitted to the Fund; and the disbursing of any funds from the Fund.”

The judge scheduled a hearing for June 12 in U.S. District Court in Alexandria, Virginia, on whether the fund should remain blocked while the court weighs a legal challenge from several plaintiffs represented by the group Democracy Forward.

In an unusual move, Trump recently agreed to drop a $10 billion lawsuit he had filed against the IRS over the 2019 leak of his confidential tax records, and in exchange his administration agreed to establish the $1.776 billion fund to pay applicants who show they were improperly targeted by the government.

The fund has provoked criticism from ethics watchdogs who question how it was created, and say it would be used to benefit Trump’s allies and supporters.

Plans for the fund have generated rare bipartisan pushback in Congress and at least four federal lawsuits. Hundreds of people who were convicted of rioting offenses on Jan. 6, 2021, or their lawyers have said they will be requesting payments.

No money has been handed out from the fund. Acting attorney general Todd Blanche has not yet named the five appointees who would be assigned to evaluate and pay out claims. The Justice Department has said the nearly $1.8 billion in taxpayer money it intends to use for the payments would be drawn before July 17 from a separate legal compensation fund managed by the federal government. In a court filing, lawyers for the government said that money had not been taken as of Thursday.

“The Department remains extremely confident in the legality of the Anti-Weaponization Fund which is supported by ample precedent, including Obama-era settlements,” a Justice Department spokesperson said in response to Brinkema’s order. “We will not allow the policy preferences of judges to interfere with our efforts to provide restitution to victims of lawfare.”

Also on Friday, U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon set a hearing for June 10 in a similar case filed in D.C. federal court by the group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, to weigh arguments on whether to issue a temporary restraining order. Leon did not freeze plans for the fund in the interim.

Brinkema’s order came in a case filed by Andrew Floyd, a former D.C. federal prosecutor who was fired last year after working on cases stemming from the Jan. 6 riot. Other plaintiffs in the lawsuit include a man who was arrested in California at a protest of an immigration raid; the city of New Haven, Connecticut; the National Abortion Federation; and the liberal advocacy group Common Cause.

Although they contend they have been wronged by the Trump administration, none of them would be eligible for payouts from the “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” their attorneys argue.

In congressional testimony, Blanche said that anyone may apply for a payment regardless of political persuasion.

But a document released by the Justice Department describing the new fund and Trump’s agreement with the IRS criticizes “the sustained use of the levers of government power by Democrat elected officials, political and career federal employees, contractors, and agents in order to target individuals, groups, and entities for improper and unlawful political, personal, and/or ideological reasons.”

It does not mention actions taken by Republican elected officials.

Trump, in a social media post, said the payments would bring justice for those “who were so badly abused by an evil, corrupt, and weaponized Biden Administration.”

“Neither the First Amendment nor the Equal Protection guarantee of our Constitution countenance such blatant partiality,” Floyd and the other plaintiffs argued in their lawsuit. “Created following a collusive agreement between the President and his own administration, this Fund has no congressional authorization, no basis in law, and no accountability.”

The plaintiffs allege that the fund violates the separation of powers, because Congress and not the executive branch decides which programs to fund, as well as the First Amendment, the equal-protection clause of the Constitution and the Administrative Procedure Act, a federal law that lays out specific steps for government agencies creating new rules or programs.

Trump, his family and businesses would not be eligible for payments.

In a court filing Thursday, Justice Department attorneys said that “a formal process for the government to receive claims for payment from the Fund has not yet been established” and that “no money has been transferred to the Fund.”

But attorneys from Democracy Forward said the government did not “provide assurances of how long that status quo would last” and declined a request to suspend any money transfers until at least June 19.

Brinkema said her order would “ensure that no funds are irreversibly disbursed from the Anti-Weaponization Fund” during the time it would take for the court to weigh legal briefs and oral arguments on an emergency request to block the fund while the litigation continues.

“This is a victory for transparency, the rule of law, and the American people,” Skye Perryman, the president of Democracy Forward, said in a statement Friday. “No administration has the authority to spend public money through a political rewards program that Congress never authorized. We look forward to the next stages in this case.”