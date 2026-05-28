Meta to slash thousands more Bay Area jobs

By George Avalos Mercury News

MENLO PARK, California — Meta Platforms revealed a decision to slash thousands more jobs in the Bay Area, primarily at the company’s South Bay headquarters, a new batch of official filings with the state labor agency shows.

The owner of the Facebook app reported it will eliminate 2,212 jobs in Menlo Park and 313 in Sunnyvale, according to filings with the Employment Development Department.

The layoffs are scheduled to take effect on July 22 and were described as permanent, the EDD WARN notices show. Workers do not have the right to displace other employees, even if they have seniority.

The latest reductions arrive on the heels of the company’s revelation just days prior that it would cut 671 Bay Area jobs, affecting workers in Fremont, Burlingame, and San Francisco.

So far in 2026, Meta Platforms has told the EDD that it is cutting 3,715 jobs in the Bay Area, a review of WARN notices shows.

Earlier this year, the company reported plans to cut 519 Bay Area jobs in layoffs that have already taken effect.

Meta Platforms held out the possibility that some employees might be able to continue working at the company under certain circumstances.

“Affected employees who are offered and accept another position with the company before their anticipated separation date will not be separated from employment as a result of this action,” Janelle Gale, Meta’s chief people officer, wrote in the WARN notices that were sent to the state government.