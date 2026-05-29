Ninth worker recovered from site of paper mill implosion in Longview

By Paige Cornwell Seattle Times

A ninth worker killed in a Longview paper mill implosion was recovered from the site Friday as the complicated search continued for the two remaining people presumed dead.

The tank implosion at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging pulp and paper mill likely killed 11 employees. Two people died shortly after the implosion in hospitals, and six were recovered Thursday.

Officials said they were working to recover the two remaining workers inside the implosion site. Recovery crews are working “very slowly and methodically” through the implosion site and documenting each step of the process, Longview fire Battalion Chief Matt Amos said during a news conference Friday.

“We’re working very slowly to keep everything safe and preserved as much as we can for future investigations,” Amos said.

They used vacuum trucks and hundreds of feet of hose to clear the area of fluid, which allowed responders on Friday to move in closer to where they’ve found employees, Amos said.

The names of the workers killed in the implosion haven’t been officially released.

Gov. Bob Ferguson ordered flags at state agencies to be lowered to half-staff Sunday for a week to honor the memories of the Nippon victims.

Seven employees and a firefighter were injured in the implosion, which, in addition to the rapid outflow of white liquor, blew out several shop walls and damaged equipment, said Brian Wood, director of support services at Nippon.

Two employees were severely burned and remain hospitalized in the Oregon Burn Center.

The mill’s tank held hundreds of thousands of gallons of white liquor. The implosion released a “high pH caustic liquid” through a storm drain and into a ditch that is connected to a drainage network that moves through the community of Longview, said Brooks Stanfield, the on-scene coordinator with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Longview’s drinking water is safe to drink, as its water source has been protected from contamination. The cleanup has focused on preventing contamination into the Columbia River; officials have used water from the Cowlitz River and hydrants to dilute and flush the contaminated water. That diluted water is being released in the Columbia.

Courtney Serad, the on-scene coordinator for the Department of Ecology, said there are no fishing or recreational advisories for the Columbia River. Serad said the department has “worked to mitigate impacts” that could affect Chinook salmon traveling upriver.

The department has collected 23 fish that were living in the ditch and died during the initial release of material. The collected species include carp, catfish and bluegill. There are some fish that officials won’t be able to collect from the ditches due to steep and slippery slopes.

“Everyone involved in this response cares deeply about these natural resources,” Serad said.

Some of the dead fish may be discharged during pumping. Anyone who sees dead fish in the Columbia should not touch them and should call 1-800-222-4737.

The ditches continue to be flushed, said Chris Collins with the city of Longview, and people and pets should remain out of the ditches.

“We still have a lot of work to do,” Collins said.

Stanfield said the agency continues to conduct air monitoring “24 hours a day” inside and outside the mill. No harmful gas has been detected, Stanfield said.