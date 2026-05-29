This day in history: Spokane congressman was floated as vice presidential candidate

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Several backers of Democratic presidential frontrunner Jimmy Carter launched a “Tom Foley for vice president” drive.

Foley, the U.S. representative from Spokane, “has gained respect from members of both parties in assembling a strong liberal and pro-labor voting record in the House.”

Two Georgia Congress members had launched the Foley-for-VP movement. A Foley staff assistant said that his boss “had no connection with the thing.”

“He’s honored at the thought of it, but he doesn’t entertain any serious thoughts of ever making it,” said the Foley staffer.

However, between 60 and 70 members of Congress were spotted wearing “Foley for Vice President” buttons.

From 1926: Louis Arippa was released from jail for an unusual reason.

He was released so “that he might play baseball with his teammates at Tekoa against the policemen’s team Sunday.”

Arippa had been in the lockup on a charge of driving an auto while drunk.

“Several friends of Arippa’s came to the judge and implored him to release their pitcher, stating it was no use to play ball Sunday if they did not have him in the pitchers box,” said the Spokane Daily Chronicle. “The judge released him after making arrangements for Arippa to pay his fine after he gets to Tekoa.”