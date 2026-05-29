Two new members appointed to Kootenai Health board

Former Hospice Care of North Idaho executive Kim Ransier has been appointed to the Kootenai Health Board. (Courtesy of Kootenai Health)

A former hospice care executive and a real estate developer have been appointed to Kootenai Health’s board.

Kim Ransier and Tag Jacklin were appointed to the nonprofit healthcare board of directors on May 5. They each will serve three-year terms through May 2029 when there will be the option to serve another term.

“The Kootenai Health Board is pleased to have new members that represent different areas of the community, strong skills and a fresh perspective,” said board chair Robert McFarland in a statement. “Kim and Tag each bring a deep commitment to service and a wealth of experience that will help guide Kootenai Health into the future.”

Ransier was executive director of Hospice of North Idaho beginning in 2011 through her retirement in 2022. The organization provides end-of-life care to patients across the region. Under her leadership Ransier oversaw an expansion of Hospice of North Idaho’s Schneidmiller House campus. Earlier in her career Ransier established the region’s first cancer center at Kootenai Medical Center. She has degrees in nursing and healthcare administration and remains an active registered nurse in Idaho.

Tag Jacklin is a North Idaho real estate developer and CEO of Jacklin Northwest and Medalist Development Inc. Jacklin is also board director at Bank CDA and serves on the Coeur d’Alene Area Economic Development Corporation.