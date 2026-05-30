Mariners games have organ music now — played on an instrument built for Ken Griffey Jr.

Benny Drawbars rallies the crowd with organ music during an MLB game between the Mariners and Kansas City Royals earlier this month at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. (Nick Wagner)

By Kate Shefte Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Already a familiar face among Kraken fans, Benny Drawbars is branching out this summer, bringing his organ stylings and a wave of nostalgia to T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners dabbled with organ music for “Turn Back the Clock” nights and occasional one-offs. But the last consistent organist anyone can remember is Sharon Stearnes, from 1985-90, while the Mariners played at the Kingdome.

Nike put the comeback in motion when it procured a Lowrey Stardust organ and ran a promotional spot last fall with Ken Griffey Jr. playing it. Tyler Thompson, director of game entertainment, said the Mariners asked Nike if they could keep the instrument for their uses.

“It was built for Ken Griffey Jr.,” Thompson said, referencing a sticker on the organ, which notes that. “And we wanted it in the house that Griffey built.”

Nike left it behind, and that was the unofficial green light. Weeks later, a Reddit thread calling for the hiring of an organist earned more than a thousand upvotes and spawned a Change.org petition.

Building pipe organs is how Ben Wooley, 32, pays the bills. But being the Kraken’s in-game organist is helping Wooley, also known as Drawbars, “slowly remodel our house.” He took his stage name from an organ part.

He’s been with the NHL franchise since 2022. Thompson and Drawbars had been in contact on social media for some time, and once Griffey’s organ arrived, Thompson brought Drawbars in to inspect it. Drawbars blessed it, adjusted it and was invited to play most Sunday home matinees for the rest of the season, with a few dates off due to prior commitments – as long as his wife signed off on his latest side hustle, which she did.

Drawbars assured Thompson he understood the assignment. He admires Boston Red Sox organist Josh Kantor and Nancy Faust, formerly of the Chicago White Sox, among others. He’s passionate about live music, and ever since his high school marching band days, has appreciated its role in sports.

“You hope that you can represent the art form,” Drawbars said, “And give the fans what they want.”

The Mariners committed to “reintroducing a classic and traditional ballpark experience element,” as Thompson put it, during their 50th season. The 600-pound instrument lives near Thompson’s desk during the week and was wheeled out for its season debut on April 19.

Drawbars props up his notebook, kicks off his sneakers and goes to work. Similar to his selections at Climate Pledge Arena, he tries to keep it “fun and clever.” In honor of ’80s weekend, he drew up a playlist that included Prince’s “When Doves Cry,” the J. Geils Band’s “Freeze Frame,” A-ha’s “Take On Me,” Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams” and Madonna’s “Like a Prayer.”

He’ll fit in modern hits as well. He recently queued up a Sabrina Carpenter tune for Thompson, who’s a “big fan.”

“I love the way the Kraken do that,” Thompson said of Drawbars’ freestyling, which is used during in-game promotions. “I don’t want to steal that here, but I want to think of a different iteration to give fans that chance to play along with Benny.”

He often takes requests. The first few notes are often foreign, then the next few are familiar. Then it hits you.

Thompson remains nearby as they fine-tune the cues. After a good Mariners play, Drawbars hits two notes in “any major chord,” known as a “ta-da.” He’ll put flourishes on PA announcements and place “the little bow on top of an inning that’s been completed.” The time slots he fills are different from hockey games and that’s been an adjustment.

They plan to work in historic ballpark songs. Several at T-Mobile Park are still prerecorded. “Take Me Out To the Ballgame,” for instance, is accompanied by lyrics on the video board, and that’s the way it has to be for now.

“You press the key down, and it’s about a second and a half before the sound comes out,” Drawbars said. “So we haven’t quite figured out how to make sure that the stuff that I play syncs up.

“That is definitely one of my dreams and goals, to be able to do that – provide the soundtrack for that most esteemed of traditions.”

When the recording starts playing, Drawbars often pulls a face, then practices playing the notes. Someday, hopefully, that will be him playing it live. Having him rerecord the music they use was suggested on Sunday.

He also play ed a part in another esteemed tradition. A team employee appeared with bags of hot dogs in parachutes for Drawbars to toss into the crowd as Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven is a Place on Earth” echoed through the stadium, affectionately known as “hot dogs from heaven.” The breeze made it tricky, but he showed off a good arm.

In only two outings, Thompson said he’s been “nothing but pleased” and they’re getting good feedback about their new part-time organist. He likes Drawbars’ willingness to ham it up.

“It’s so great to see so many of our fans waiting to come up and meet and take a photo with Benny,” Thompson said. “He makes time for every single one of them. Just the way he treats our fans – that alone makes him a Mariner.”

Fans came up to Drawbars’ suite-level perch throughout the game for selfies and compliments.

“You’re my favorite part of the game so far,” one man said. (The Mariners were already losing 4-1).

“Your music makes my heart sing,” one woman said, adding that she hoped he’d be there every game eventually.

There was a bashful little girl who didn’t say much at all, but smiled for her photo. Nothing wrong with a few nerves.

“I’ve done (roughly) 120 hockey games. Still get nervous before every game,” Drawbars said.

“This is a new setting. The hands get a little shaky, but you commit and you’re off to the races.”

As a local organ teacher once told him, one does not accidentally play the organ. It must be done with purpose.

“Just incredibly honored and touched that what I’ve been trying to do resonates with people, and that anyone is like, ‘Yeah, we’ll have more of him,’ ” Drawbars said. “I’m excited about it. A fun, new challenge. And what better way to spend beautiful Seattle days than outside in the ballpark and being a part of such a tradition?

“There is an element of it that’s stressful, but an element of it that’s restorative.”

Sounds like a certain baseball team.