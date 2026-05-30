Record-setting day for several locals; Lakeside, Freeman boys bring home team titles | State 1A/2B/1B track and field

It was a record-breaking day for local participants during the final day of the State 1A/2B/1B track and field championships at Eisenhower High School in Yakima. So many records fell that several second-place finishers beat previous meet records as well.

Lakeside’s Brody Doran had a big day, winning the boys 1A 200-meter dash in 21.34, setting a new 1A meet record, while also taking first in the 100 at 10.70.

Freeman’s Trenton Sandborn won the boys 2B 110 hurdles in 14.06, while Davenport’s David Coriell won the boys 2B 200 in 21.86, both 2B meet records. Coriell also broke the previous meet record in the 100 (10.880) but came in second to Cle Elum’s Hayden Mede at 10.873.

Republic’s David Jackson was a two-time record-breaker in 1B, winning the 100 in 10.87 and the 200 in 22.08.

Freeman (Audrey Santman, Ellianna Bessire, Fiona Anderson, Anneke Haskins) snapped St. George’s run of nine consecutive wins in the girls 2B 4x400 relay with a time of 4:07.25. The Dragons were fourth in 4:15.21.

Garfield-Palouse’s Kyra Brantner won the girls 1B 200 in 25.22, a new 1B meet record. Brantner also bested her meet record in the 100 (12.27) set last year but placed second to Waterville’s Hanna Nelson (12.26). She also won the triple jump at 35-2 1/2.

Team results





Lakeside boys won the 1A team title with 74 points, avenging last year’s second-place finish, topping second-place Cedar Park Christian by four points.

Freeman‘s boys won the 2B team title for the second year in a row with 75 points, besting Chewelah in second with 55. St. George’s was ninth, Newport 11th and Davenport 12th.

Valley Christian boys finished fifth in 1B and Garfield-Palouse boys were eighth place.

Lakeside girls took fourth overall in 1A and Riverside was ninth.

In 2B girls, Davenport and Freeman tied for third, Northwest Christian fifth and St. George’s sixth.

Valley Christian girls placed third in 1B, Garfield-Palouse was fourth and Oakesdale ninth.

State placers





The top eight finishers in each event earn points toward the team title. Individual champions in bold.

1A Boys





• 1A: Lakeside teammates Bryan Delzer (10.82) and Jett Winger (10.87) were fourth and fifth in the 100 respectively.

Lakeside’s Jacob Smith (22.72) and Delzer (41.48) were seventh and eighth in the 200 respectively.

Colville’s Malik Ortiz placed eighth in the 3,200 (9:50.74).

Lakeside’s Winger, Doran, Smith and Tanner Cummings won the 4x100 for the second year in a row in 43.00, and the Eagles took fifth in the 4x400 (3:29.42).

Mel Hatch (LKS) won shot put at 58-5.

Darnell Ah Loo (Col) placed second in triple jump (44-2) and Bodie Nigg (Col) took eighth (41-3.5).

• 2B: St. George’s Per Sande was fourth in the 100 (11.01), Lind-Ritzville’s Damon Schilling was fifth (11.09) and Freeman’s Jaetyn Cole was eighth (11.17).

Damon Schilling (LRS) was second in the 200 (21.97) and Sande (StG) was third (22.16).

Francis Sety (Chewelah) was fourth in the 400 (51.62) and Josiah Bessire (FRE) was eighth (53.29).

Chewelah’s Emmitt Warren VIII won the 800 in 1:55.99. Teammate Justice Whittekiend was second in 1:57.69 and Bessire (FRE) was fifth (1:59.95).

Warren also won the 3,200 (9:28.41). Eli Vliestra (NWC) was third (9:46.81), Josiah Kann (FRE) placed sixth (9:54.07) and Whittekiend finished eighth (10:01.09).

Newport’s Lucas Croswhite was second (14.38) in the 110 hurdles, Jake Werner (StG) took fifth (15.61) and Caige Colbert (DAV) was sixth (15.70).

Croswhite added a second in the pole vault (13-0). Chewelah’s AJ Kent was fourth (12-0) and Freeman’s Ryan Dau was sixth (12-0).

Tyce Gilbert (FRE) won the 300 hurdles in 38.50. Sandborn was second (39.49), Liberty’s Parker Myers took sixth (41.00) and Werner (StG) was seventh (42.32).

St. George’s (Thatcher Canady, Werner, Solomon Chen, Sande) broke the previous 2B meet record in the 4x100 in 43.39 but placed second to La Salle (42.64). Newport was seventh (43.95).

Freeman (Rylan Talley, Bessire, Sandborn, Gilbert) won the 4x400 in 3:25.59. Reardan was fifth (3:32.58) and Newport seventh (3:35.97).

• 1B: Garfield-Palouse’s Carson Massingale-Lust was sixth in the 100 (11.43).

Liam Cook (G-P) came in fifth in the 200 (23.17).

Cook was third in the 400 (51.88) and Selkirk’s Jameson Davis was sixth (53.09).

Valley Christian’s Wes Hendrickson was second in the 800 in 2:03.17. Richard Sandwick of Cusick was third (2:03.25) and Atticus Flesher of Republic was eighth (2:13.94).

Sandwick placed fifth in the 3,200 (10:17.42), Hendrickson was sixth (10:18.94) and Ashton Gliddon (REP) was seventh (10:22.14).

Valley Christian took seventh in the 4x100 (46.77) and fifth in the 4x400 (3:37.69).

St. John-Endicott’s David Logen was seventh in pole vault (10-0).

Abe Rounsley (VC) placed fourth in discus (136-4); Liam Cook (G-P) was fifth (135-10).

Sean Hallan (G-P) was fifth in high jump (5-10).

Brady Roberts (ACH) won the long jump (21-8.5), Carson Massingale-Lust (G-P) was second (21-8.25) and Odessa’s Landon McMillan was sixth (19-7.5).

Girls





• 1A: Medical Lake’s Aniela Daniels placed fifth in the 100 (12.50) and Ava Montgomery (RIV) was eighth (12.82). Daniels took fourth in the 200 (25.55).

Layla Jones (LKS) was fifth in the 400 (58.81).

Aya McNeill (ML) took eighth in the 800 (2:21.38).

Alyssa Riek (RIV) placed fourth in the 100 hurdles (15.81) and Brooke Bowman (LKS) was fifth (15.89).

Riverside placed second in the 4x100 (50.18) and Lakeside was fourth (50.59).

Lakeside was sixth in the 4x400 (4:10.33) and Riverside was seventh (4:12.79).

In the 4x200, Lakeside (Layla Jones, Izzy Delzer, Giulia Massignani, Lainee Higgins) took first (1:45.21) and Riverside was third (1:45.67).

Emily Winborne (LKS) won the javelin at 125-7. Teammate Jillian Owen was sixth (115-2) and Julie Smith (ML) was eighth (111-9).

• 2B: Fiona Anderson (FRE) placed second in the 100 (12.74) and Rin Parsons (CHE) was sixth (13.04).

Rin Parsons (CHE) was third in the 400 (1:00.55) and Anneke Hasins (FRE) was eighth (1:02.64).

Audrey Santman (FRE) placed fourth in the 800 (2:20.22), Remmy Kiltz (STG) was fifth (2:24.84) and Josie Wynecoop (DAV) was seventh (2:29.12).

Regan Thomas (StG) took second in the 3,200 (11:20.65), Allie Robertson (NWC) was third (11:35.16) and Delaney Nachreiner (StG) was fifth (11;57.69).

Glenna Soliday (DAV) won her second consecutive state title in the 100 hurdles in 15.03. Soliday also won the 300 hurdles in 44.61 and was second in the 200 in 25.62.

Rin Parsons (CHE) was fifth in the 200 (26.51).

Charlotte Soliday (DAV) was third in the 300 hurdles (47.42) and Faith Hamilton (NWC) took seventh (48.64).

Northwest Christian placed fifth in the 4x100 (51.78) and Liberty was eighth (52.32).

Davenport was second in the 4x200 (1:46.91).

Logan Pecht (FRE) was second in high jump (5-2) and teammates Anneke Haskins (5-2) and Nicole DuPont (5-2) were fourth and fifth respectively.

Rylie Rettedal (NWC) was third in triple jump (35-0.75), Joelle Brandtner (NEW) took sixth (34-2) and Nicole DuPont (FRE) took seventh (33-11.25).

• 1B: Charlee Bilbruck (VC) was sixth in the 100 (12.98) and Alexis Eden (Odessa) was eighth (13.17).

Bilbruck finished seventh in the 200 (27.39).

Lyla Kjack (OAK) finished fourth in the 400 (1:03.28), Madeline Shutts (VC) was seventh (1:05.23) and Aubre Hopson (VC) took eighth (1:05.86).

Hopson (VC) placed second in the 800 (2:24.81) and Megan Crider (OAK) was sixth (2:31.16).

Piper Stotts (CUR) was eighth in the 100 hurdles (17.64).

Arabelle Sievers (G-P) was third in the 3,200 (12:09.27) and Gabriella Gliddon (REP) was fourth (12:26.15).

Valley Christian placed fourth in the 4x200 (1:50.43) and Oakesdale was fifth (1:53.28).

Valley Christian (Hopson, Laura Hopson, Abby Boomer, Shutts) won the 4x400 (4:12.24). Oakesdale was second (4:16.43) and Curlew took fourth (4:23.56).

Trinity Steinbach (VC) was third in the discus (115-2), McKinley Chase (T-R) was fourth (114-1), Skyla Peone (Inchelium) was fifth (110-7) and Reisse Johnson (G-P) was eighth (97-4).