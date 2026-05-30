This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Publishers Weekly, Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The Ballad of Falling Dragons,” Sarah A. Parker (Avon)

2. “Ironwood: A Catalina Novel,” Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

3. “Yesteryear: A Novel,” Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

4. “A Parade of Horribles (Dungeon Crawler Carl),” Matt Dinniman (Ace)

5. “Our Perfect Storm,” Carley Fortune (Berkley)

6. “The Calamity Club: A Novel,” Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

7. “26 Beauties: A Women’s Murder Club Thriller,” James Patterson (Little, Brown)

8. “Starside (Deluxe Limited Edition),” Alex Aster (Avon)

9. “Broken Dove,” Dani Francis (Del Rey)

10. “The Kings’ List,” Jade Presley (Red Tower)

Nonfiction

1. “Liar’s Kingdom: How to Stop Trump’s Deceit and Save America,” Andrew Weissmann (Little, Brown)

2. “The Joy of Money: How to Do More With and Feel Better About Your Money – No Matter How Much You Have,” Carrie Joy Grimes (Harper Business)

3. “Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage,” Belle Burden (Dial)

4. “All American Patriotism: Celebrating 250 Years of America’s Greatness,” Rachel Campos-Duffy (Harper Influence)

5. “Suicidal Empathy: Dying to Be Kind,” Gad Saad (Broadside)

6. “This Is Me: A Reckoning,” Hayden Panettiere (Grand Central)

7. “The Mission Generation: Reclaim Your Purpose, Rewrite Success, Rebuild Our Future,” Arun Gupta and Thomas J. Fewer (Wiley)

8. “Birth Vibes: Stories and Strategies for an Empowered Birth,” Jen Hamilton (Grand Central)

9. “The Power of Positive Habits: Proven Strategies to Exponentially Grow You,” Jon Gordon (Wiley)

10. “Ignite Revival: Be Set on Fire to Change the World,” Kathryn Krick (Charisma House)