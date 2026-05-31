16 arrested across Arsenal parade, crime scene in place following stabbing in north London

By Sam Joseph New York Times

Sixteen people were arrested after a parade to mark Arsenal’s Premier League win, and a crime scene was in place following a stabbing in North London.

Arsenal celebrated their first league title in 22 years with an open-top bus parade, which followed a circular route around the Emirates Stadium and the Islington, Highbury and Canonbury areas and included the men’s and women’s teams.

London’s Metropolitan Police said shortly after 5 p.m. that the parade had concluded, though “a large number of supporters remain in the area around the route”.

In an update, police said: “As of 6 p.m. we had made nine arrests across the parade footprint for offences including drunk and disorderly behaviour, drugs offences, sexual assault, and assaulting emergency workers.”

The Met then confirmed at 9:33 p.m. that a crime scene was in place after a stabbing on Hornsey Road, located around 15 minutes from the Emirates, with a man taken to the hospital.

In a subsequent update, the Met confirmed that the number of arrests across the parade footprint had increased to 16, including six for assaulting officers.

Videos widely circulated on social media show large crowds at the parade with fans perched on bus stops, traffic lights and roof terraces. The London Fire Brigade said that it had rescued “approximately 75 people from incidents at height.”

The fire brigade also confirmed that it had extinguished a fire at a hotel, which it believes was caused by a “stray flare”.

“Fortunately, the fire caused only a small amount of damage to the exterior of the building,” said assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne, the fire brigade’s strategic commander for the parade, in a statement. “Pyrotechnics are also believed to have triggered the fire alarms at several other locations in the area.”

Arsenal estimated that between 750,000 and one million people attended the event, and the club had taken extensive care to warn fans to follow instructions and show respect.

“This is an historic occasion for supporters of all ages to share,” read a statement on the club’s website, which was updated throughout Sunday. “Please be mindful of younger supporters and families along the route, and considerate of local residents and businesses as you arrive and leave.

“Please follow the instructions of stewards, event staff and police, who will be across the entire route and can support you with any questions.

“We’d ask all those visiting to respect local buildings and homes and not attempt to climb or attach anything to scaffolding, trees, lampposts, statues, railings or other street furniture. Supporters are also reminded that flares, fireworks and pyrotechnics are strictly prohibited and may result in police action.”

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.