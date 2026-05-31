How to buy a house in 2026

By Jeff Ostrowski Bankrate.com

Home prices and mortgage rates both remain high in 2026, though some areas have seen prices decline and buyers gain more leverage. Whatever the state of the housing market in your area, buying a home can be a complicated process with plenty of ins and outs. Before you start your search, here’s what to know about buying a house in 2026 – one step at a time.

1. Determine why you want to buy

Purchasing a home is a major decision. If you’re not clear from the start on exactly what you want out of homeownership, you could end up regretting it.

Get started: Define your personal and financial goals. “Buyers should think about what they want in a home – amenities, ideal location, how long it could take them to save for a down payment,” said Edwence Georges, a real estate agent with eXp Realty in New Jersey. “These are all important to help define the goals they would like to meet.”

• Make a list of what’s important to you in a home. Is location the top priority? Any must-have amenities?

• Analyze whether buying makes sense for you financially. Would renting for another year or two improve your financial standing?

• Be sure you’re prepared for the ongoing expenses of maintaining a home.

2. Save for a down payment

People often think they need to put a minimum of 20% down to get a mortgage. That’s not true. Many types of loans require a much lower minimum down payment, and there are many government programs that help cover down payment costs for qualified buyers.

Shop around carefully based on how much you’re able to pay upfront. While you will have to pay private mortgage insurance (PMI) with less than 20% down, the trade-off is that you’ll start building equity sooner.

Get started: Research the requirements for the loan you want so you know exactly how much you’ll need to save. If a friend, relative or employer has offered to provide a down payment gift, initiate a conversation early on to learn how much they plan to contribute and if there’s any shortfall you’ll need to cover. Your lender will require them to write a gift letter.

• Consider options offered by the federal government. If you qualify for an FHA, VA or USDA loan, your down payment minimum will be considerably lower than 20%.

• Conventional loans offered by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, meanwhile, require just 3% down.

• Look into local and state down payment assistance programs to see if you’re eligible for a cost-saving loan or grant.

3. Check your credit score

Your credit score will help determine your financing options; lenders use it (among other factors) to set the terms and rates of your loan. The higher your score, the better your rate will be – lower credit scores equate to more expensive mortgages.

Get started: You can get your credit report and score for free once a year from each of the three major credit reporting agencies: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. If you discover any discrepancies, contact each agency and report the error.

• Consider how different credit score ranges impact your interest rate, monthly payments and total interest.

• Pull your credit reports from each of the credit bureaus for free every 12 months at AnnualCreditReport.com.

• If your current score is not great, it might be smart to take some time to increase that number before you start mortgage shopping.

4. Create your housing budget

If you’re only looking at the purchase price and down payment amount, you aren’t seeing a complete picture of the costs of buying a house. Setting a realistic budget for your new home will help inform how much you can afford and what your all-in costs will be.

Get started: Carefully consider closing costs and other expenses to determine what you can afford long-term. “Buyers tend to forget to factor in other costs, like homeowners association fees and maintenance,” said Paige Kruger, Realtor and founder of Signal Real Estate in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. “Just because you can afford a mortgage and a down payment doesn’t mean you can afford those long-term costs after you move.”

• In addition to figuring out how much you can set aside for a down payment, factor in a buffer fund for ongoing or unexpected maintenance costs.

• Analyze your monthly budget to make sure you can handle mortgage payments along with your other bills.

• Determine the maximum loan you qualify for. Getting preapproved can help.

5. Shop for

a mortgage

Getting preapproved for a mortgage gives you a firmer handle on how much you can afford, because it shows you the amount a lender would (hypothetically) be willing to approve you for. It also shows sellers you’re financially qualified. Once you’re ready to apply for official approval, you’re not obligated to stick with the same lender that issued your preapproval – compare the terms and rates offered by several companies.

Get started: Shop around with at least three lenders or a mortgage broker to increase your chances of getting a low interest rate.

• Work with an experienced mortgage lender who can walk you through options.

• Your lender should be able to guide you through each option’s overall costs as well.

• If you’re a first-time homebuyer, inquire about what programs or incentives might be available to you. You could be eligible for down payment or closing cost assistance.

6. Hire a real estate agent and go house hunting

Once you’ve got your financials sorted, you’re ready to hire a local agent and hit the pavement – and the open houses.

Get started: Contact several local agents and talk with them about your needs before choosing one. Be specific about exactly what you want, so they can more effectively find options that meet your criteria. Make a list of priorities and find the house that meets most of them while still in your budget. “Someone with knowledge of an area can tell if your budget is realistic or not, depending on the features you desire in a home,” Kruger said.

• Before hiring an agent, ask about their track record and experience. It also helps to find someone with knowledge of your desired area.

• Explore neighborhoods you like to see what’s for sale, and attend open houses or schedule private showings for homes that pique your interest.

• Stay in close communication with your agent and be ready to act fast when a new listing hits the market or you find the home you want.

7. Make an offer

Understanding how to make an attractive offer on a home can increase the chance of it being accepted. Confer with your real estate agent and let their expertise lead the way.

Get started: Once you find “the one,” your agent will help you prepare a complete offer package, including your offer price, your preapproval letter, proof of funds for a down payment (this helps in competitive markets) and terms or contingencies.

• Think carefully about what contingency clauses to include in your contract. Common real estate contingencies can hinge on financing, appraisal, home inspection and more.

• It’s not unusual for sellers to make a counteroffer. You can respond if you wish to keep negotiating, or reject it and move on.

• Once an offer is accepted, you’ll sign a purchase agreement and pay an earnest money deposit, typically 1-2% of the purchase price. The funds will be held in escrow until closing.

8. Get a home inspection and negotiate repairs

A home inspection provides an overall picture of the property’s condition and any mechanical or structural issues it might have. Major problems might need to be dealt with before your mortgage lender will finalize your loan, and it’s common to negotiate for the seller to either pay for the repair or offer the buyer a credit to cover the cost. If there’s an inspection contingency in the contract, you might decide to back out.

Get started: Enlist your agent’s help with this – the need for repairs is not unusual, but negotiation can be delicate work and is best left to the pros. An experienced agent will know what repair costs you should ask the seller to cover and what is not worth asking for. They will work with the seller’s agent to come to an agreement.

• Depending on your contract and what state you’re in, you’ll generally need to complete the inspection within 10 to 14 days of signing a purchase agreement.

• Check the inspector’s experience by reading online reviews and asking for client references and looking at their credentials.

• Fees can vary, but according to HomeAdvisor, you’ll likely pay somewhere between $296 and $424. The average is $343.

9. Secure financing

Getting final approval means you need to keep your finances and credit in line during the underwriting process. Don’t open new credit lines or make any major purchases until the paperwork is signed, and avoid changing jobs before closing too, if possible.

Get started: Respond promptly to requests or questions from the lender, to avoid delays, and double-check your loan estimate to ensure all the details are correct. You may need to submit more documents as your lender completes the process, so keep all your paperwork organized.

• A preapproval is not the same as official approval. Being preapproved doesn’t mean you’re officially in the clear – that’s not the case until a lender has given your loan the final stamp of approval.

• Keep your finances and credit in good shape from preapproval until closing day.

• Avoid running up credit cards, taking out new loans or closing old credit accounts. All these things can hurt your credit score or impact your debt-to-income ratio, which can imperil your final loan approval.

10. Do a final

walk-through

A final walk-through is your opportunity to view the property one last time before the deal is done. This is your last chance to address any outstanding issues before the house becomes your property – and your responsibility.

Get started: Your agent will schedule the walk-through for shortly before closing. Bring your home inspection report and other documents, like repair invoices and receipts, to ensure everything was done as agreed and that the home is move-in ready.

• Ask your agent to attend with you – they can act as a witness and help answer any questions.

• If any problems remain, have your agent communicate immediately with the seller and your lender.

• Your closing date might have to be delayed to ensure all issues are remedied first.

11. Closing time

Once all contingencies have been met, you’re happy with the final walk-through and your lender has declared your loan “clear to close,” it’s finally time to make it official. After all the paperwork has been signed at the closing table, the home is officially yours and you’ll get the keys. Congratulations!

Get started: Three business days before your closing date, the lender will provide you with a closing disclosure that outlines your loan details, including exactly how much money you must bring to closing. The closing is when the money will actually change hands. Your agent will attend, and possibly the seller and their agent, as well as the closing agent, who may be a representative from the escrow or title company or a real estate attorney.

• When you get your closing disclosure, compare it to your loan estimate to ensure the terms are the same. Ask any questions and correct any errors before you sign the paperwork.

• On closing day, review all the documents you sign carefully, and ask for clarification on anything you don’t understand.

• Make sure you’re given all house keys, entry codes and garage door openers before leaving the closing.