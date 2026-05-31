Israeli strike kills at least two at Gaza seaport cafe, medics say

A Palestinian man shows damage at the site of an Israeli strike at a cafe at the seaport of Gaza City on Sunday. (Reuters )

By Nidal Al-Mughrabi Reuters

CAIRO – An Israeli airstrike killed at least two Palestinians and wounded 12 on Sunday ​at a Gaza cafe that was packed with people celebrating public holidays, ⁠health officials said.

There was no immediate ‌Israeli comment.

An October ceasefire, brokered ​by U.S. President Donald Trump, has failed to halt Israeli attacks in Gaza.

Israel and Hamas are ⁠deadlocked in indirect talks ‌over implementing ‌the second phase of the deal, which includes the ⁠group’s disarmament and Israeli army withdrawals.

The ceasefire left Israel ‌in control of more ‌than half of Gaza, with Hamas controlling a sliver of ⁠coastal territory. The cafe ​struck on ⁠Sunday ​was on the emergency seaport in Gaza, a floating dock off the coast that was ⁠meant to be temporary.

Some 900 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes ⁠since the truce came into effect, according to figures from Gaza health officials that ⁠do not distinguish ‌between combatants and civilians.

Four ​Israeli ‌soldiers have been killed by ​militants during the same period, the country’s military has said.

(Reporting by Nidal Al-Mughrabi; editing by Barbara Lewis)