Letters for Sunday, May 31

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Kohlmeier a person of integrity

I support Dr. Pam Kohlmeier for State Legislative District 3 because she is a person of integrity who genuinely puts the needs of her community first. Throughout her career and public service, Pam has consistently demonstrated common sense, compassion and a commitment to finding practical solutions to complex challenges.

What sets Pam apart is her ability to connect with people from all walks of life. She is approachable, thoughtful and willing to listen. She does not place barriers on who she serves or whose concerns she hears. Instead, she works to ensure that every member of the community has a voice, especially those who often feel overlooked or unheard.

Pam brings a unique combination of experience and expertise to public service. As both a physician and an attorney, she understands how to navigate complicated systems and advocate effectively for people facing difficult circumstances. Her professional background has given her firsthand experience solving problems, building consensus and making decisions that improve lives.

At a time when many people are looking for leaders they can trust, Dr. Kohlmeier stands out as someone who leads with integrity, intelligence and a genuine desire to serve others. I am confident that she will be a strong advocate for the residents of Spokane State Legislative District 3 and will work tirelessly to represent the interests of all members of our community.

Molly Marshall

Spokane No plutonium for corporations

I have just read that the Trump administration wants to give weapons-grade plutonium to private companies for them to create nuclear energy. This has to be stopped!

To give companies the ingredient for making nuclear weapons is exceedingly dangerous. We can’t trust our own government to be intelligent or trustworthy, and we certainly can’t trust private companies. Even if their intentions were good, the odds of a catastrophic accident are too great, both in transport and production. Plus – processing nuclear energy still winds up with highly radioactive nuclear waste and is more expensive and accident-prone than the alternatives of wind, solar and sea.

Think about Hanford and its decades-long cleanup which will (hopefully) continue into the future. Now having lost 37% of its federal employees, Hanford is less able to oversee the workings of the plant, creating greater risk to people and the environment. We don’t need to see that possibly happening elsewhere as weapons-grade plutonium is made available with questionable oversight.

Linda Greene

Spokane