Spokane Indians muster little offense in series finale, lose at Tri-City 4-2

PASCO – There was n’t a whole lot of offense on getaway day, but what little there was the advantage was held by the home team.

Adrian Palencia and Caleb Bartolero drove in runs and the Tri-City Dust Devils beat the Spokane Indians 4-2 in the finale of a Northwest League series on Sunday.

Tri-City (27-24) took four of six from the Indians (21-30) this week. With Eugene’s 4-1 win over Vancouver on Sunday, the Indians were eliminated from the NWL first-half race. Spokane trails Eugene (37-14) by 16 games with 15 to play.

The Indians led 1-0 after the first two batters of the game. Tommy Hopfe drew a leadoff walk and scored from first on a double by Roynier Hernandez. The infielder slashed .370/.459/.519 in May.

Tri-City got a run in the third on a Bartolero single, then rallied for three in the third off Indians starter Jordy Vargas – including a run on a wild pitch.

Vargas (1-4) allowed four runs in four innings on seven hits and two walks with two wild pitches, striking out three.

The Indians loaded the bases with one out in the fifth. Alan Espinal struck out on a disputed check swing call, then Robert Calaz was hit by a pitch to force in a run. That’s all they got, though, as Max Belyeu struck out to end the rally.

Tri-City pitchers retired 12 of the final 14 batters they faced. The Indians were limited to four hits, went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base.

The Indians start a six-game home stand against Hillsboro on Tuesday at Avista Stadium.