What to do when a graduation announcement feels like an invoice

By Michelle Singletary Washington Post

The graduation announcement may come via text. Or maybe it’s a glossy card delivered by snail mail.

It’s not necessarily an invitation to a commencement ceremony or even a celebratory backyard party.

You might think: It’s nice to share in these life events. And maybe you didn’t realize that a relative or friend’s child was graduating.

But then comes the financial fret: “Wait, am I supposed to send a gift?”

This is our culture, where etiquette is clouded by constant ambiguity about what is expected.

Graduation gift-giving is big business. The National Retail Federation’s annual survey estimates that spending on students graduating from high school and college will reach a record $7.2 billion this year, with half of that in cash. Individuals will spend an average of $116.64, according to the survey.

Many announcements are thinly veiled solicitations, with the inclusion of gift registries or a digital payment username on platforms such as Venmo or Cash App.

I consider these announcements more like invoices. That is especially true when they are sent by family members you haven’t spoken to in years, or when the graduate is someone you only vaguely know – a co-worker’s child, or the kid of a neighbor you only wave to on the way to set out the trash, or an old friend you only keep up with on social media.

However, there are also announcements sent with good intentions. The senders aren’t looking for anything in return; they only want to share the graduate’s achievement with their wider circle of family and friends. You are simply being informed of the happy news.

A major source of confusion and resentment is the misinterpretation of etiquette rules.

My guidance is that if, over the next several weeks, you receive graduation announcements, treat them as courtesy notices. They do not require gifts.

If you attend a graduation event, a gift is generally expected. If you are invited but cannot attend, sending a gift is nice, but optional.

Apply this same rule of thumb to other celebrations, including baby and bridal showers, engagement and retirement parties, and weddings. If you RSVP yes, a gift is expected. If you can’t attend, a gift is optional. As with graduations, receiving a birth or wedding announcement after the event doesn’t mean you owe them a present.

By the way, if your budget is tight, you don’t have to skip the celebration because you can’t afford what you think, or the host thinks, is an appropriately priced present. Whether it is a graduation party, a wedding, a baby shower or a retirement dinner, go anyway.

I see it this way: Time is a precious commodity. Giving of your time to show up and honor someone else’s milestone is a priceless present in itself.

There are folks who will argue – insist – that you should never show up empty-handed. But if someone is so rude as to suggest that you shouldn’t attend without a gift, if they see their invite or announcement as a bill you owe, that is their character flaw. It breaks the rules of polite society.

You should never let social pressure or guilt-tripping drive your financial decisions.

If the graduate is someone with whom you have a good relationship – a niece, nephew, godchild or the kid of a truly close friend – you may feel the tug to celebrate generously. But I caution that you should always give within your financial means. Do not go into debt to prove your devotion.

If you’re still wondering what to do about an announcement, use the following three-tier guide.

Inner Circle (close family and friends)

“It is an etiquette myth that if you receive a graduation announcement, you must send a gift,” according to the Emily Post Institute. “You are not obligated to give a gift, although you may choose to do so.”

A thoughtful, handwritten letter or card expressing your joy for the occasion or sharing a piece of life advice is sufficient.

“Sending congratulations would be nice,” according to recent advice from the family team that writes the Miss Manners advice column.

If a card, text or email arrives with a registry link, you are free, according to etiquette experts, to ignore the panhandling.

Outer Circle (distant relatives and peripheral friends)

If you receive an announcement from a cousin you haven’t seen in a decade, an old neighbor or a friend you only keep up with via social media updates, a gift is absolutely not necessary.

You can fulfill your social obligation by sending a nice, handwritten card instead. A note that says, “Congratulations on this great achievement, and wishing you the absolute best in your next chapter!” is polite and appropriately honors their hard work.

Casual Connections (acquaintances)

If you open an envelope or a text message from someone with only a passing relationship, and your immediate reaction is, “Why am I getting this?” it may be a gift grab.

When the relationship is this distant, you can acknowledge the achievement.

If there is no meaningful connection, a heartfelt congratulations is more than enough.

Here’s my bottom line on this topic: Respond based on the relationship, not the expectation. You can protect your budget and celebrate the people who truly matter to you. Keep in mind that no one has the right to spend your money but you.