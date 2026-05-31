Your travel voucher may be worth less than you think

By Christopher Elliott Special to USA Today

Your flight is canceled. Your hotel loses your reservation. Your car rental company runs out of vehicles.

So what does the company do? It reaches into its favor bag and offers you a voucher or a “goodwill” credit that expires in a year.

It’s called coupon justice, and it’s a troubling trend quietly sweeping the travel industry. Coupon justice is an increasingly automated system for handling legitimate customer complaints.

And no, it’s not justice at all. It’s corporate self-preservation and penny-pinching, dressed up in customer-friendly language.

Coupon justice

is everywhere

The practice has exploded since the pandemic, when companies pivoted to vouchers to hoard cash. Now, years later, they’ve discovered another benefit: Travelers don’t always use the scrip. And the company keeps the money without having to give them anything.

“It’s elegant in a way,” said Joe Cronin, president of International Citizens Insurance. “The airline gets interest-free financing. You get trapped in their ecosystem. Nobody gets made whole.”

But these partial remedies aren’t compensation. They’re corporate loopholes dressed in business casual, and you don’t have to fall for them on your next trip.

Here’s why companies love vouchers (and

you should hate them)

Here’s how it works in practice: Let’s say something goes terribly wrong with your $180 hotel room, like incessant construction noise or a broken shower. Instead of offering you a refund for the night, the hotel gives you a $50 voucher for a future stay.

There are two problems: First, there are no $50 rooms, so you’ll have to pay more to redeem this offer. Also, the hotel knows there’s a good chance your voucher will sit on your desk until it expires. It should have paid you $180, but instead, you have nothing of real value.

Let me be blunt: Vouchers solve a company’s problem, not yours.

When you get a voucher instead of a refund, the company keeps your money on its books. The value of the voucher doesn’t immediately hit the balance sheet as a loss. It becomes a liability, but one the company doesn’t have to pay until (and unless) you redeem it.

And if you don’t spend it? The company wins twice: It kept your money and avoided paying you at all.

“Coupons allow the wrongdoer to keep its ill-gotten gains,” said Danny Karon, author of “Your Lovable Lawyers Guide To Legal Wellness: Fighting back against a world that’s out to cheat you.” “Everyone knows how often gift cards go unused, which is precisely the company’s goal. They drive additional business to the wrongdoer, with victims often spending more than the value of the voucher.”

Can airlines force

you to accept a voucher instead of a refund?

Under Department of Transportation rules, airlines have to provide prompt refunds to your original form of payment when they cancel flights or make significant changes. But an airline can also offer a voucher, and if you say yes, it’s a done deal. Many passengers don’t know this. So when the airline offers a flight credit, travelers assume it’s their only option.

It’s not.

“Airlines offering only vouchers without a genuine cash option violate these legal obligations,” said Eric Napoli, chief legal officer at AirHelp.

Hotels and booking sites operate in a legal gray zone. Few hard rules govern their refund practices. They’ll push credits unless you push back.

How to fight back – and win

Vouchers aren’t inevitable. You can get real refunds if you know what to do.

Start with reliable documentation. Ari Cibari, who works with tour operators untangling refund disputes, swears by one simple habit: Document everything. Note dates and times of any delay or cancellation. Take photos of receipts, vouchers and anything else relevant. “Use clear language,” said Cibari, a travel business consultant with AtlasPerk. “Keep everything in writing versus phone calls. Take a screenshot of the terms, note the date and times. Don’t aim for perfection, aim for immediacy.” Good documentation greatly increases your chances of an airtight case.

When a company offers you a voucher, refuse it in writing. Use the phrase “breach of contract” or “failure to deliver service as promised.” Request a full refund to your original form of payment. Keep a copy of that email.

If the company insists on giving you a coupon, escalate. Contact a manager. If that doesn’t work, file a complaint with the Transportation Department (for airlines) or the Federal Trade Commission (for booking sites). If it’s outside the United States, go to the country’s aviation regulator or consumer protection agency.

If that doesn’t work, dispute the charge with your credit card company. When you have a clean paper trail – emails, screenshots, receipts – you’re likely to win.

What needs to change

I’ve been watching this trend since I started advocating consumer cases in the ’90s. And I’m sure of this: Coupon justice won’t end without regulatory pressure.

Here’s what might actually work:

Limit the voucher option. If governments require airlines to offer a cash refund and give vouchers only on request, that would stop some (but not all) of the shenanigans.

Disclose everything. Consumers need to know that for many travel credits, the actual redemption rate for vouchers is low. Also, businesses should be up-front about expiration dates or any other limits.

Eliminate expiration dates. Also, kill any blackout dates and minimum spending requirements. Allow the credit to be used all at once or split into several purchases.

Most importantly, we need to enforce the rules that exist. The Transportation Department’s refund requirements are clear. So are Europe’s. But enforcement is weak, so companies can sometimes ignore them.

Coupon justice isn’t justice at all. It’s another word for “we’re keeping your money and hoping you won’t fight back.” But you can’t win if you don’t try. And companies are betting you won’t.

Christopher Elliott is an author, consumer advocate and journalist. He founded Elliott Advocacy, a nonprofit organization that helps solve consumer problems. He publishes Elliott Confidential, a travel newsletter, and the Elliott Report, a news site about customer service. If you need help with a consumer problem, you can reach him here or email him at chris@elliott.org.