Opinion >  Letters

A politicized vaccine

I was glad to see the article in the paper that we now have the blessing of Governor Inslee that the COVID vaccine is safe for Washingtonians. Even though the CDC with many scientists and physicians as well as Dr. Fauci have all reviewed the data and said it was safe, Governor Inslee had to politicize it.

This happened in record time because of Operation Warp Speed with the backing of the government and the president, which the governor did not mention. I wonder if the “special panel of experts” had not approved the data on the vaccine if Governor Inslee would send the vaccines to other states and deprive Washingtonians of the vaccine.

No wonder some Washingtonians are hesitant to take the vaccine when it is so politicized.

Lou Koncz

Spokane

 

