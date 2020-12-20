A shameful No. 1

We’re #1! We’re #1! – In COVID cases and deaths.

Thanks to the dysfunctional federal response and state governments’ dithering, we’ve killed as many Americans in the last 10 months as we did in all of World War II. I don’t know about you but I’m embarrassed that the richest country with the best health care system in the world has the worst record – by far.

Now, McConnell and his GOP Senate and House sycophants are refusing to pass legislation to render some help to the millions that have lost their jobs due to this pandemic. By the end of this year millions of Americans will lose their housing and what little other help they’ve gotten from our government.

While this snowballing disaster rolls on the ‘leaders’ of the GOP are insisting that the 2020 election was fraudulent. Of course those states that the GOP won were perfectly legitimate. As an Idahoan I am angry that our elected congressional delegation and our Statehouse signed on to the quasi-legal nonsense that Texas brought to the Supreme Court.

Apparently all the GOP leadership now cares about is power and control. From the counties up to Washington, DC, this must STOP! Your actions are simply delusional.

Gil Beyer

Sandpoint