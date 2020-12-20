Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Subscribe
My account
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

She did the right thing

I am getting a little irked by all of the letters attacking Cathy McMorris Rodgers for her support of the Texas lawsuit.

It just so happens this was the most constitutional way for Texas to address their issue. The lawsuit failed, and while many question the actions of the Supreme Court in rejecting the lawsuit, for the moment, this is the constitutional result. Texas pursued the correct constitutional choice as opposed to those who riot and burn down buildings to achieve their desired outcome.

Cathy should be commended for her support of the constitutional choice.

Garith W. Krause

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430