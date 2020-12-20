She did the right thing

I am getting a little irked by all of the letters attacking Cathy McMorris Rodgers for her support of the Texas lawsuit.

It just so happens this was the most constitutional way for Texas to address their issue. The lawsuit failed, and while many question the actions of the Supreme Court in rejecting the lawsuit, for the moment, this is the constitutional result. Texas pursued the correct constitutional choice as opposed to those who riot and burn down buildings to achieve their desired outcome.

Cathy should be commended for her support of the constitutional choice.

Garith W. Krause

Spokane