The virus doesn’t care

Recently, I heard an interview with New York Times Science and Health reporter Donald McNeil. He suggested enlisting Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and other conservative journalists to promote mask-wearing, vaccination and social distancing to Fox News followers.

That could be a wonderful thing. Mr. McNeil compares this approach to that of the U.S. armed forces in enlisting and cajoling imams in Iraq and Afghanistan to promote the aims of U.S. policies to decrease casualties and support self-governing among sects and regions. I wouldn’t consider this an accurate comparison, but the spirit of the suggestion has merit.

It may be inexplicable to many that some people insist on underestimating the coronavirus pandemic, but we don’t make progress by name-calling, nor can anyone benefit from labels.

Make no mistake: COVID-19 is not a hoax, nor is it the flu. Many more human beings, in general, and Americans, in particular, will die or become disabled from it in the next few months. That is an indisputable fact. We know what we must do in order to protect ourselves and each other, and a vaccine will soon be available to everyone who wants to have it.

Please, let’s gather every voice of reason and persuasion, including our congressional representatives, in a united effort to overcome this virus. It clearly does not care who you are, what you believe, or who you voted for.

Greg Jones

Spokane