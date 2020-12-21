More vaccine incentive

Thank you Dr. Velazquez for your informative note in the SR (“Get the vaccination to get county back on its feet,” Dec. 16).

Aside from the goal of getting the country back on its feet, there may be another incentive coming down the road for people to get the vaccine. Some airlines (Qantas, and others signing on) will be requiring a “COVID passport” or documentation of COVID vaccination for international travel. A digital app has already been developed and interested parties like Ticketmaster have taken notice.

It is conceivable that in the future you may need to be COVID vaccinated to also board a domestic flight, a cruise ship, cross a border, or attend a sporting event, venue, etc.

Life could get a little complicated for anti-vaxxers, conspiratorials, and refuseniks in the future.

Mike Ryan

Nine Mile Falls