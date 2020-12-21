Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Subscribe
My account
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

More vaccine incentive

Thank you Dr. Velazquez for your informative note in the SR (“Get the vaccination to get county back on its feet,” Dec. 16).

Aside from the goal of getting the country back on its feet, there may be another incentive coming down the road for people to get the vaccine. Some airlines (Qantas, and others signing on) will be requiring a “COVID passport” or documentation of COVID vaccination for international travel. A digital app has already been developed and interested parties like Ticketmaster have taken notice.

It is conceivable that in the future you may need to be COVID vaccinated to also board a domestic flight, a cruise ship, cross a border, or attend a sporting event, venue, etc.

Life could get a little complicated for anti-vaxxers, conspiratorials, and refuseniks in the future.

Mike Ryan

Nine Mile Falls

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430