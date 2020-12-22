Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Need more like you

Thank You, Bongo Thompson

My husband and I loved your Guest Opinion in the Spokesman on Sunday the 13th titled “A Winter’s Tale in Browne’s Addition.” We appreciate how many ways you tried to help this woman for no other reason than the fact that she was needing help. We need more people who will respond in such a caring manner to someone they don’t know.

These are tough times for us all, but especially the homeless. We hope state and local governments can do something to alleviate at least some of this suffering. Thank you for being there and standing up to help.

Wendy Boggs

Spokane

 

