Our downtown gem

My daughter and I walked through Riverfront Park tonight. With the snow lightly falling, I felt compelled to describe how beautiful our park looked in a Letter to the Editor!

The lights on the Howard Street Bridge, the Carrousel lights, the Pavilion lighting, and the other lights made the park just spectacular! I’m trying to think of the words to describe how pretty our park is with the Christmas lighting, and words like breathtaking and simply stunning come to mind….

If you have not visited yet, this is a wonderful venue to visit with friends and family and easy to stay safe while visiting. The design team for the park upgrades and the Spokane Park Department get a huge “attaboy” for what they have created there.

As it turned out, our walk coincided with the lighting of the Menorah for Hanukkah. Mayor Woodward’s comments about resiliency for these challenging times, the Rabbi’s thoughtful comments, and Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ willingness to climb a ladder to light the Menorah added to the ceremony! The beauty of the park, and ceremonies such as this make me feel very proud of this great city we live in!

Chuck Prussack

Spokane