Sunday’s letters

I totally agree with the letters from Catherine Shive (“The famous salesman,” Dec. 13) and Charles Christian Anderson (“Keep Leonard Pitts”. I have a My Pillow, and love it. It puts old-fashioned pillows to shame.

Mr. Anderson is absolutely right-on regarding the columns by Leonard Pitts. His columns are appropriate for the times, well-written, and as Mr. Anderson said, they encourage reflection on one’s own views on racism. Keep those columns!

And finally, I have to say that the Ramirez cartoon (home-schooling is remote) is superb (as they often are). I shall send it to my daughter, PhD; university professor dealing with home schooling three at present.

Geoffrey Cant

Sandpoint