Opinion >  Letters

Follow the math

It is time to say Enough is ENOUGH!

Only 1.4% of all COVID contact tracing leads to restaurants! Amazon’s employee cafeterias are bustling and packed but that’s OK? Restaurants are fine with sane partial capacity, servers wearing masks and patrons wearing masks to and from their tables!! This is ABSOLUTE B.S.

Restaurant owners are literally going broke and millions of employees unemployed, for 1.4% of all COVID cases traced to restaurants? Yes, follow the science and math and Open Up Restaurants!

Ron Anderson

Liberty Lake

 

