Opinion >  Letters

Studded tires save lives

Robert Hopkins letter on the evils of studded tires (“Ban the studs,” Dec. 13) is myopic and misinformed.

Steel studs are no longer available. The softer metal studs now sold barely last one season before they wear down well before the siped snow tread does.

But studded tires have saved lives for decades, particularly on icy hills where melted slush refreezes into sloping ice ribbons. Clearly Hopkins doesn’t live in a snow belt area that waits days, sometimes a week for snow removal or sanding unpaved roads. 60% of Spokane County doesn’t live in Spokane. Last winter we had 30” more snow on the ground in the Newman Lake foothills than 900’ lower Spokane or the banana belt called liberty lake did. Tires matter.

Mike Reno

Newman Lake, Wash.

 

