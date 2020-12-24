Ar they in it with us?

“We’re all in this together!” How many times have you heard our elected officials use this phrase, extolling us to wear masks, maintain distance, and keep our businesses closed while we slowly die both emotionally and financially?

Recently our city and county officials raised property and sales taxes. Today Governor Inslee announced his intention to lobby for a state capital gains tax. All this is purportedly to help those of us who are struggling due to the very restrictions they have imposed.

They say they must do these things because they care, and they proclaim how much they care at every opportunity. But they don’t care quite enough to actually share the financial burden they impose upon us. They continue to receive 100% of their paychecks without fail.

So here is a suggestion for all you legislators and elected officials: If you do indeed care so much, join those of us in the private sector who have lost income, businesses, and even homes. Return half of your paychecks from March 1-December 31 so the money can go to those who need it more! Literally put your money where your mouth is. Otherwise just shut up with your condescending “We are all in this together” nonsense, because you have no right to say it. You are not fooling anyone but yourselves!

Hal Dixon

Spokane