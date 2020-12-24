Let’s have some respect for police

Bongo Thompson’s “Winter’s Tale in Browne’s Addition” painted a tragic picture of suffering in the painful story of Gail. Not knowing the core reasons behind her homeless state, she was simply a person in need of shelter that frigid night, and the author might have saved her life by getting her a ride to a hospital. That’s an example of compassion we can all applaud.

But this gripping tale took a vile turn the moment Thompson characterized police as “racist hall monitor(s) with an itchy trigger finger” who seemingly “execute” people at will. This is such a repugnant and contemptible description of the brave men and women who daily risk their lives to protect and serve us that I could not allow it to go unchallenged in a public forum.

Close to 200 law enforcement personnel have lost their lives in the line of duty during 2020, including 5 in our state, and hundreds more have been injured — some permanently — including many in so-called “peaceful protests” that rocked the nation this year. They deserve respect for those sacrifices, and for their devotion to continue serving all people, including those who disparage and attack them. They see what Thompson saw, and far worse, probably every day they put on the uniform and hit the streets. It’s about time we recognized that and told them we appreciate it.

And if simply “standing up” could end homelessness, wouldn’t it have happened by now? The problem is lot more complex than that.

John M. Lyons

Spokane