The article on Dec. 14 by Treva Lind about a woman, Andrea Berndt, who 31 years ago lost her baby to SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) reminded me of my own loss of a son from SIDS 56 years ago in 1964. I remember the devastating loss and the pain it caused my wife and me.

My heart goes out to any who suffer the sudden, unexpected loss of a baby to SIDS. They still have not discovered the cause of SIDS. I also thank Andrea for the gifts she gives to Deaconess Hospital in memory of her daughter. What a great idea.

Barry Hill

Spokane