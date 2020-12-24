We are responsible

What in the world is going on up there at the Airway Heights Correction Center? (“Inmate at Airway Heights dies of COVID-19,” Dec. 19)

How in Heaven’s name have we allowed these horrific conditions to metastasize into a living hell? Where is the leadership from our mayor and our City Council. Where is the communication from our city fathers that spurs action? Surely the city has emergency funding in its budget — and if this isn’t an emergency, what is?

Come on, my dear Spokane. Those suffering people living up there in filth need you.

Marsha Weitz

Spokane