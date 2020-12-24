Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Subscribe
My account
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

We are responsible

What in the world is going on up there at the Airway Heights Correction Center? (“Inmate at Airway Heights dies of COVID-19,” Dec. 19)

How in Heaven’s name have we allowed these horrific conditions to metastasize into a living hell? Where is the leadership from our mayor and our City Council. Where is the communication from our city fathers that spurs action? Surely the city has emergency funding in its budget — and if this isn’t an emergency, what is?

Come on, my dear Spokane. Those suffering people living up there in filth need you.

Marsha Weitz

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430