CMR’s sole constituent

Altogether, 20 million citizens of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin voted either for Joe Biden or President Trump. A month later, Texas asked the Supreme Court to disregard those 20 million votes. Texas claimed the states’ pandemic-induced election rule changes mandated the votes’ nullification.

Two days later, a Louisiana congressman asked Cathy McMorris Rodgers and others to endorse his motion in the Texas case. That motion sought permission to file a brief retroactively attacking the defendant states’ voting procedures. The congressman told CMR that President Trump was “anxiously awaiting the final list [of those signing].”

CMR knew Texas’ suit contained no specific allegations of fraud. CMR knew Attorney General Barr had publicly proclaimed there was no election fraud. CMR knew President Trump’s many lawsuits were cratering. CMR knew that, despite failing to act before the election, Texas retroactively sought to undo the votes of millions of citizens in other states. CMR knew those 20 million voters had acted in reliance on rules then in place. CMR also knew the motion and brief she’d been asked to endorse, retroactively and unequivocally attacked those same rules.

CMR signed the motion.

Why? It’s simple; she feared Big Daddy. Placating Donald Trump was more important to CMR than a principled stand. More important than saying “I won’t be a party to undoing 20 million votes”, or “I won’t stand for one state interfering with another’s election processes.”

CMR has but a single true constituent: CMR.

Jeff Supinger

Medical Lake