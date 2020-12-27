Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Subscribe
My account
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

A cold one in the park

Every day, we hear of local bars and restaurants shutting their doors due to financial strain caused by the pandemic. But what is the city doing to help?

Perhaps one solution could be for the City of Spokane to relax its rules on open containers in public places like parks and sidewalks. Our parks are safe spaces where individuals can meet and socialize at an appropriate social distance. By allowing safe, responsible alcohol consumption in such places, we have a unique opportunity to boost takeout sales at our local bars and restaurants and keep money in our community, while at the same time improving public morale.

We already permit tobacco use in our parks, so long as it is consumed outside of the designated non-smoking areas. Maybe we could implement similar rules for friends wanting to get together and crack open a cold one from one of our local craft breweries, or enjoy a bottle of wine purchased at a locally-owned restaurant.

Conrad Genos

Spokane

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430