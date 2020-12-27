Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Fluoridate now

Having retired from public health has certainly not dampened my concerns about the health of the people of Spokane. I acknowledge and thank the Spokane City Council who voted to support fluoridating our water, though we need the mayor to move the contract forward. The Washington state Supreme Court ruled that fluoridation is an administrative decision of the city. The Spokane City Council — our legislative body — made the right decision based on science.

As we, along with the rest of the nation, deal with the COVID-19 pandemic there is heightened inequity in health outcomes. Community water fluoridation is important to our community’s public health and to increasing health equity. As with many health issues, oral disease is higher among people with low incomes, populations of color, people with disabilities and older adults. Young children are especially vulnerable to tooth decay. Every other large community in the state fluoridates its water, but Spokane remains without fluoridated water.

Every major health organization in the U.S. — including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Dental Association, and the National Academy of Science— supports community water fluoridation. Locally, MultiCare, Providence, CHAS, Unify; Spokane County Medical Society, Spokane District Dental Society; colleges of medicine; nonprofits; NAACP, Latinos en Spokane, and other communities of color leaders; over 120 medical and dental providers support fluoridation.

I believe that most people in Spokane care about health equity. We need the mayor to take action on the contract to move this forward.

Torney Smith

Spokane

 

