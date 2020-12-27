Keep up the bipartisan work!

Three cheers for a bipartisan relief package! (“As Congress approves new pandemic relief package, Eastern Washington applauds, but many hope for more,” Dec. 21).

While it will definitely not meet all of the needs generated, caused or exposed by the pandemic, it is a start. This is a perfect bipartisan beginning for dealing with pandemic troubles and the inequities it has shined a light on. Surely the world’s richest country can put an end to hunger and homelessness, along with making sure everyone has health care, a quality education and opportunity for living wage jobs.

So take a moment to thank Senators Cantwell and Murray, along with Rep. McMorris Rodgers, for this work and request they continue until these problems are fixed and America is a country with equity for all.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish