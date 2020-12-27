Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Keep your oath

All military and public officials have taken an oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; (and) bear true faith and allegiance to the same.” It is time for Congress to do exactly that come January 6 when the electoral votes are formally counted, and the next president is officially declared. Congress must keep its oath and challenge any violation of the Constitution in that electoral process.

Article II, Section 1, clause 2 stipulates that each state’s LEGISLATURE “directs” the “manner” in which Presidential electors are “appointed.” In other words, no governor, judge, court or other state official has the Constitutional authority to alter the electoral laws enacted by a state legislature for that purpose. To do so is illegal, and those non-legislative officials will have violated the law.

That happened in nearly all of the so-called “battleground states” in this past presidential election. Either a governor, a secretary of state or a state court unilaterally “authorized” or expanded mail-in voting procedures. Biden’s “election” was therefore similar to the legal concept, “the fruit of a poisonous tree,” and should be illegal too.

Those who perpetrated this fraud are “domestic enemies” who collaborated to corrupt our constitutionally ordained electoral laws. Tell your congressional representative and senators they must keep their oaths to our Constitution on January 6 and reject all electors from those corrupted states and accept only Constitutionally derived electoral votes. Save our republic!

Bob Strong

Spokane

 

